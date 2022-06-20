Roblox Meteor Simulator codes (June 2022): Free rewards

Players take control of meteors and hurl these space rocks at various objects for points in Roblox Meteor Simulator to forge their names on the global leaderboard. Meteor Simulator was developed by Modly Productions. The game was released on May 6, 2022, and has reached an impressive milestone of accumulating over 1 million visits within a month.

A maximum of 6 players can play on one server. Players are guaranteed to have a fun and unique Roblox meteor experience.

The game's official description reads:

💥Destroy objects to get cash and gems!💰💸Use cash to upgrade your meteors!🌠🐶Get better pets with your gems!💎 Can you unlock all areas?

Players have the power to summon and use meteors to destroy objects placed on the map to earn Cash and Gems and have a little or big (depending upon the space rocks) meteor shower party.

Players can unlock some of the deadliest meteors to cause even more destruction while earning a lot of in-game currency. Players can also roam around with pets, which can be obtained using Gems. Roblox Meteor Simulator offers a variety of different tasks, with each being distinctive. Meteors also come in different shapes, textures, and models.

To cause some serious meteor damage, players need stacks of money, which takes up a lot of grinding to earn. That's when, courtesy of the developers, it announces itself in the form of redeemable codes. Activate the valid codes mentioned in the article to get free rewards, including pets!

Hurry up and claim free Cash and exclusive Pets in Roblox Meteor Simulator

Active codes in Meteor Simulator

Use the codes listed below to claim free rewards and get a headstart on the meteor demolishing adventure!

OMG6K – Redeem code for a Party Dominus pet (Latest code from Update 7)

– Redeem code for a Party Dominus pet (Latest code from Update 7) 4KLikesOPP – Redeem code for 336,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 336,000 Cash 2KWow – Redeem code for 280,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 280,000 Cash Likes1K – Redeem code for 1,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 1,000 Cash 500Likes – Redeem code for Party Bat pet and 15,000 cash

– Redeem code for Party Bat pet and 15,000 cash 250Likes – Redeem code for Party Wolf pet and 200 cash

– Redeem code for Party Wolf pet and 200 cash Release – Redeem code for 1,000 cash

These codes may expire at any time, so act with haste and redeem them before it's too late.

If any code doesn't work, please restart the game as this transfers players to a new server where they may redeem the code smoothly. If this isn't the case, then the code would have expired. Codes are regularly published, and players might get new codes to redeem at any time.

Note: Codes are case-sensitive, so readers are advised to copy and paste (to avoid mistakes) them in the required box to redeem them.

Inactive codes in Meteor Simulator

Luckily, there are no expired codes yet. If any of the valid codes have expired, let us know in the comments section.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator?

Players can follow these simple steps to get the freebies:

Launch Roblox Meteor Simulator on Roblox from the device Once in-game, click on the blue checkmark button under the "Home" button on the side of the screen The "Codes box" appears Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the "Enter Code Here!" Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to get your reward!

If players receive an error message after clicking the Redeem button, as said before, restart the game and repeat the process. If it still doesn't work, players can come to a conclusion that the code has expired.

What do these rewards offer?

By claiming these freebies, players can benefit a lot in-game. How often does someone get the chance to obtain free exclusive pets? Players can buy different types of meteors by saving up Cash. New and older players can benefit heavily from the codes listed in the article. The Meteor Simulator is one of the must-play new games on Roblox as of June 2022.

Don't waste time, claim these rewards immediately and become a Meteor Legend!

Getting new codes and more updates about Meteor Simulator

Players are advised to join the game's official discord server to learn about the new codes and other game-related news. They can also pick up a trick or two shared on the Discord channel by other players.

Make sure to follow @ModlyGames, the official Twitter handle of the studio, to learn about the new codes and updates. Players can also check the game's official Roblox page to find new codes, as the developers tend to publish the codes there.

Usually, new codes are published whenever the game hits a milestone or on other different special events, so players have to stay active to be aware of the new codes. Expect codes at any time as they are regularly published by the developers.

