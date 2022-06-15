Da Hood codes in Roblox: Claim premium crates and goodies (June 2022) 

In 2019, Da Hood Entertainment produced one of Roblox's iconic games, Da Hood. This classic game made the community instantly fall for it.

Users can get free premium chests and goodies in Da Hood, which sports a record of having over one billion visits by redeeming codes. With a minimum average of twenty thousand active players, it is one of the most beloved Roblox games globally.

The title became more popular and was featured on several media platforms, from TikTok to YouTube. Many famous YouTubers organized raids in-game and provided quality content for their viewers.

Gamers get the freedom to do various activities to make their characters stronger, from buffing up to eating lettuce. Da Hood is like the Roblox version of GTA, along with its unique and special features.

Readers also get to play as officers and abide by the law or choose a dark alternate path and live as criminals in a gang-infested neighborhood.

Fighting crime as cops tends to be difficult, while robbing banks and other places can be challenging, but with these active codes, individuals may get a slight boost that can help them.

Cops catch the bad guys and gain in-game cash, while criminals can become rich by robbing banks and shops while becoming wanted. With a wide variety of weapons available, gamers can go berserk and eliminate their enemies in different ways.

To survive and prevail in this war zone, they can use codes and redeem premium chests to get weapons and cash for their benefit. This puts the players through a morale test of choosing the right side.

Da Hood takes the term "Survival of the fittest" to a new level.

Prove the ultimate survivor by achieving goals with free Roblox Da Hood codes

Active codes

Even though the game has been around since 2019, the codes started to come out in 2022. Here are the active codes currently used to claim free premium chests. Users are advised to act with haste to redeem these codes as they may expire at any time.

They must make sure to copy and paste the codes listed below to avoid making mistakes. There are just two codes available at the moment, but the rewards are massive and can surely benefit the characters without a doubt.

2022JUNE - 250k currency + lots of free crates and premium crates (NEW CODE)

- 250k currency + lots of free crates and premium crates (NEW CODE) freepremiumcrate - get a free premium crate to unlock new goodie

Since the codes are case-sensitive, readers must also ensure they are correct before entering them. As the codes are released in 2022, they can expect more codes in the future.

This is a golden opportunity for newbies to get the most out of the codes while experiencing the complete fun Da Hood has got to offer. If the codes don't work, they should double-check them before redeeming again.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, three inactive codes do not work anymore.

easterdahood – Redeem code for X5 Da Hood Crate Skins

– Redeem code for X5 Da Hood Crate Skins Stars – Redeem code for x1M Cash (Might have expired now)

– Redeem code for x1M Cash (Might have expired now) DHUpdate – Redeem code for X3M Cash

Steps to active codes in Da Hood

Readers can follow these steps to redeem premium chests and goodies with ease.

Open Roblox on a PC or any other device and log into the account.

Launch Roblox Da Hood.

Click the chest icon in the lower-left corner of the main menu.

Copy one code from the list above and paste it into the "Enter the code here" text area.

Make sure to hit the confirm button after checking the entered code.

Receive the code rewards and start gaming.

Gameplay can be challenging for several players, so they can improve their gaming experience with these codes. Beginners can confidently fight against veterans while having fun.

Users are guaranteed a fun experience while improving their knowledge of the game and learning about new tactics and tricks to eliminate their enemies. They may also watch the videos linked in the article to learn more about the game.

Updates and more codes in Roblox Da Hood

New Da Hood codes will be shared on the game and studio's official social media handles in the future. Gamers can also join the official Da Hood Discord channel to learn about new codes and game updates.

Da Hood Entertainment tends to publish new codes on days related to the game's milestones and other special events. Readers must also follow the official Twitter account of Benoxa1, the developer of Da Hood.

