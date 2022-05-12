10 best Roblox games for fans of FIFA 22

Naturally, a popular gaming platform like Roblox would have a sports category, and soccer is one of them. Soccer is one of the most popular sports, and enthusiasts are drawn to games like FIFA and PES. Inspired by this and personal bias, many developers have created games like FIFA 22 on the platform.

Roblox has been in the market for over 15 years, and there are many reasons for its popularity. One reason is the variety of genres the platform showcases. If a player is a fan of all things Japan, Roblox has games like Anime Fighting Simulator, Revenge Kaisen, My Hero Mania, Naruto, and Shinobi B.

For pet lovers, Roblox has games like Pet Show Dress Up, Roblox Pet Zoo, Roblox Pet Simulator X, Pet Ranch Simulator 2, and Adopt Me!, to name a few. For fans of sports games, we have compiled a list of 10 games on the platform similar to FIFA 22.

Games like FIFA 22 that users can play on Roblox

10) SS: Soccer Reborn

The game is enjoyable to play because it has numerous venues and teams. In addition, gamers can design their own squads, participate in various league matches, join multiplayer games, and defeat teams to reach the top.

Players can unlock many customized items and purchase cool items such as uniforms, jerseys, and more from in-game shops. The game is well-made in terms of animations and sounds.

9) TPS: Street Soccer

This is a part of the TPS soccer series, a version where users play the game on the street. There are numerous fascinating levels with varying degrees of difficulty. Game mechanics and graphics are nearly identical to TPS: Ultimate Soccer.

The goal is the same, but the setting has been altered from a soccer field to city streets. The local players are ready to face you, so get your team together today and be the next Pelé in Roblox.

8) Goalkeeper Training

Individuals who enjoy goalkeeping will love this game. Gamers will be able to create their own characters and explore the world of goalkeeping once they have entered the game mode. They can use the Goalkeeper Training Academy Kit and thousands of other components to build an immersive experience.

Users can choose from a range of models, decals, meshes, and other items to boost their skills. The game has an original concept which makes it a must-play.

7) MPS Volta

MPS Volta is a well-known title among gamers and is one of the earliest games in its category. It is enjoyable to play as it offers numerous modes. The main disadvantage can be that the game does not provide regular updates and new content, which is no big deal if you are happy playing the levels again because the outcome may vary every time.

Still, the title remains entertaining, as players can play with bots if they don't want to play multiplayer. Our suggestion is to invite all your friends and have a nice time playing the game.

6) Ro Evolution Soccer

One of the most well-known games on this list is Ro Evolution Soccer. It has a high number of visitors and is quickly ascending the rankings. The game's look and atmosphere are completely fluid.

Users can participate in a variety of game modes, as well as multiplayer with their friends. The game's handling and mechanics are smooth, and frequent updates enhance the experience. It has the potential to become one of Roblox's best soccer games.

5) Kick Off

Kick Off is a soccer simulation game developed by the CM Games. It is unlike any other soccer video game in the world because of the special blaze kick. The game is played and viewed from above, making it challenging to play with many people.

Kick Off is more intriguing because of the various difficulties and duties, and soccer fans should try it.

4) RSA Soccer Alpha

Users can form squads as soon as they enter the game and build their "ultimate team" to battle for first place. To obtain superior players, they must open packets. To become a global champion, gamers can play as themselves or as hundreds of other famous soccer personalities.

The gameplay is almost like FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer. There is a visible effort put in place by the creators, with world-class animation and multiple prowesses making this a worthy mention on this list.

3) Goal Kick Simulator

Goal Kick Simulator, the premier Roblox soccer sim, is the perfect game for players who can bend it like Beckham. All they have to do is concentrate on beating the keeper. For more power, hold the Q or the middle button. To cancel, press Q after 1 second or press the middle button. It's that simple! No strategy involved. Open chests for better soccer balls and score even better.

2) Super Striker League

The Roblox game, Super Striker League, was created by Cinder Studios. The goal is simple: get the ball into the opposite team's goal before they try to do the same. Players must use various powers and equipment to outsmart them.

Special events will aid or hinder users' success, making Super Striker League one of Roblox's most popular sports games. Ninjas shoot arrows at gamers, and mummies rise from the dead in each combat.

Various power-ups can spawn on the ground to aid their super ability, which by default gives them a large boost in speed and energy.

1) TPS: Ultimate Soccer

Since its inception in 2008, TPS has retained the same gameplay idea. On each server, users compete in a four-on-four soccer match with a maximum of eight players.

Points are earned by scoring goals, which happens organically, like the actual sport, and higher levels of achievement are achieved by making memorable events throughout a match. In addition, users can work to earn virtual badges and leaderboard positions ranging from 1 to 100.

Each user is given five tools (six for goalkeepers) and unique buttons to pursue smart routes by employing skill moves and trickery to go past opponents, score goals, and win the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by R. Elahi