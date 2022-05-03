Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free rewards, skulls, and gems (May 2022)

Codes in Roblox Magic Champions can be exchanged for jewels and skulls, two of the game's currencies. Skulls are used to purchase spells within magic trees, whereas gems are used to unlock them.

Players will attempt to become all-powerful wizards or witches with many sorts of magic in Roblox Magic Champions. This will be accomplished by developing strength, speed, agility, wisdom, and endurance.

Users will be able to employ various spells to dispatch foes and opponents as they level up their characters.

Roblox Magic Champions codes

Active codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Please remember that the vouchers are only valid for a limited time and can expire at any time. As a result, gamers should use them as soon as feasible.

They should enter the codes exactly as they are, and the codes can be copied and pasted as well. This is because they are case-sensitive and may not function properly if input improperly.

7500LIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

DailyQuests – Redeem code for 1,000 Skulls & 500 Gems

DEMONMAGIC – Redeem code for Skulls & Gems

FIREGOLEM – Redeem code for Skulls & Gems

FREETOKENS – Redeem code for Tokens

HugeBalancingUpdate – Redeem code for 2,500 Skulls & 200 Gems

HUGEUPDATE – Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

ICEGOLEM – Redeem code for 6k Gems, 10 Tokens, 2x Endurance

ICEY – Redeem code for 1,200 Skulls & 20 Gems

IMPOSTER – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

LuckyClover – Redeem code for free rewards

Magical – Redeem code for 4,000 Skulls & 150 Gems

PIGEON – Redeem code for the Pigeon Healer Spell

REAPER – Redeem code for Skulls & Gems

RUSSOPLAYS – Redeem code for 2,000 Skulls & 350 Gems

Update13 – Redeem code for 1,300 Skull & 1,300 Gems

Update15 – Redeem code for 1,500 Skulls & Gems

Update16 – Redeem code for Skulls & Gems

VALENTINES_DAY2022 – Redeem code for Skulls & Gems

VENOM – Redeem code for 5,000 Skulls & 200 Gems

WIND – Redeem code for 5,550 Skulls & 222 Gems

Wizard – Redeem code for 350 Skulls & 50 Gems

Expired codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Here is a list of previously available codes subsequently withdrawn from Roblox Magic Champions, so users can check the list below to see which codes have been deactivated. Those who used these coupons before they were deactivated (expired) should not be concerned because the prizes will never be lost.

10KVISITS – Redeem code for 1,111 Skulls & Gems

1KLIKES – Redeem code for 500 Skulls & 250 Gems

250LIKESTY – Redeem code for 250 Skulls & 250 Gems

500kVISITZ – Redeem code for 5,000 Gems

CHRISTMASEVENT2021 – Redeem code for 2,000 Skulls & 250 Gems

DataFixed – Redeem code for 500 Skulls & 250 Gems

FREECANDY – Redeem code for 500 Candy Canes

HappyNewYear2021 – Redeem code for 500 Candy Canes, 500 Gems, & 500 Skulls

MERRY2021 – Redeem code for 2,000 Skulls & 200 Gems

RELEASE – Redeem code for 500 Skulls & 50 Gems

TY25kVISITS – Redeem code for 222 Skulls & 400 Gems

TYFOR100LIKES – Redeem code for 1,000 Skulls & 10 Gems

TyFor250kVISITZ – Redeem code for 100 Skulls & 1,000 Gems

UPD8 – Redeem code for 1,000 Skulls & 500 Gems

UPDATE1 – Redeem code for 100 Skulls & 100 Gems

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Magic Champions

To redeem codes in Roblox Magic Champions, follow these easy instructions:

Roblox Magic Champions is a game that players may play on their computers or mobiles. Please launch the game.

On the left-hand side of the screen, tap the Twitter button.

Choose a code from the above list and copy it.

Paste it into the "Your Code Here" textbox.

To collect the rewards, click the Redeem button.

Quests in Roblox Magic Champions

Missions are an essential aspect of Magic Champions, and finishing all of the quests of specific NPCs may be required to advance to the next rank. Merlin, Summer, Draco, and Avion are the four permanent quest NPCs currently available (as the characters appear).

Merlin serves as the game's tutorial. Finishing all his quests is required for Silver 1 and various other skills. Summer's quests are required for Gold 1, Draco's for Diamond 1, and Avion's tasks are presently the game's last tangible goal.

In addition, there is an NPC named Santa only available for the ongoing 2021 Christmas Event. A special Christmas spell named "Ice Crystal" is a reward for completing all of his objectives.

People frequently complain about quests involving kills, alive time, and sugar canes. As a result, the required number of kills and time for such tasks has been reduced.

Silver I and higher players no longer have the option to disable PvP in to boost kill missions. The final Santa mission has also been weakened (5k candy canes are now required instead of 7.5k).

Compared to other NPCs, Santa's quest payouts are significantly lower. This is most likely since the reward for finishing all five of his tasks is a unique Christmas spell, rendering the individual awards insignificant.

Quests usually require gamers to train a specific stat, although they might also need to stay alive without PvP for a certain length of time or kill a certain number of opponents. Santa's tasks are distinct in that they require users to collect Candy Canes from all around the world.

