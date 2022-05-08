Blox Fruits codes in Roblox: Free Experience and more (May 2022)

Roblox Blox Fruits codes are beneficial to get that extra edge in the game. They can provide players with a much-needed XP boost to make the character the strongest. The codes can also let players start over by refunding their stats and allowing them to re-spec the character.
Blox Fruits is one of Roblox's most popular anime-themed games. It is based on the popular anime series One Piece, which gives players the option of honing their swordsmanship or learning to use fruits. As players go, they will come upon new planets, foes, and fierce bosses throughout the seas.
Roblox: Blox Fruits codes for free Experience, Beli, Resets, and more
Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
Please use these codes as soon as possible as they do not have an expiration date. They are also case sensitive, so please copy and paste the code exactly as it appears. The steps to redeem them are detailed below.
- Axiore - Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
- BIGNEWS - Redeem code for an in-game title
- Bluxxy—Redeem for a Boost
- Enyu_is_Pro—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost
- EXP_5B—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost
- FUDD10 - Redeem code for $1
- fudd10_v2 - Redeem code for 2 Beli
- JCWK—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost
- kittgaming—Redeem for free rewards
- Magicbus—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost
- RESET_5B—Redeem to refund points
- Starcodeheo—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost
- StrawHatMaine - Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience
- Sub2Daigrock - Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
- Sub2Fer999—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Redeem for a free Stat Reset
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
- Sub2OfficialNoobie - Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
- Sub2UncleKizaru - Redeem code for a Stat Refund
- TantaiGaming - Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
- THEGREATACE - Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
Expired codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
The following Roblox Blox Fruits codes are no longer valid. This list is kept to see if gamers are utilizing outdated code from another source that hasn't been updated.
- CONTROL - 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
- 1BILLION - Redeem code to get two hours of 2x Experience
- 1MLIKES_RESET - Redeem code to get Stat Reset
- 2BILLION - Redeem code to get 20 Minutes of 2x EXP
- 3BVISITS - Redeem code to get 30 Minutes of 2x EXP
- POINTSRESET - Redeem code to get a point reset
- ShutDownFix2 - Redeem code to get 2x Experience
- UPDATE10 - Stat Refund
- THIRDSEA - Redeem code to get Stat Reset
- UPD14 - Redeem code to get XP
- UPD15 - Redeem code to get 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- UPD16 - Redeem code to get 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- UPDATE11 - Redeem code to get 30 Minutes of 2x Experience
- XMASEXP - Redeem code to get 2x Experience
- XMASRESET - Redeem code to get Stat Reset
Steps to redeem the code in Roblox Blox Fruits
Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Launch the game Blox Fruits on your phone or PC.
- Tap the small Twitter bird symbol in the lower-right of the screen
- Copy a Blox Fruits code from the list and hit enter.
- The rewards will be credited.
- Voila! Enjoy the rewards.
Game description
UPDATE17 part 2 is out now. New awakening, new island, new boss raid, a new weapon, and LOTS MORE!
Welcome to Blox Fruits! Become a master swordsman or a powerful blox fruit user as you train to become the strongest player to ever live. You can choose to fight against tough enemies or have powerful boss battles while sailing across the ocean to find hidden secrets.
Current level cap: 2300
Current fruits in the game:
Bomb, Spike, Chop, Spring, Kilo, Smoke, Spin, Flame, Falcon, Ice, Sand, Dark, Revive, Diamond, Light, Love, Magma, Door, Rubber, Quake, Human Buddha, Barrier, String, Bird Phoenix, Rumble, Paw, Gravity, Dough, Shadow, Venom, Control, Soul, and Dragon.
FAQ:
- Fruits spawn on the map every hour / despawn after 20.
- You can buy fruits from the Blox Fruits Dealer. He restocks random fruits every 4 hours
- More info in the group description
Do not exploit or auto farm. Our auto-detection will catch you, and we do not appeal our bans.
More codes
Blox Fruits codes are best found on the official Twitter account - @BloxFruits. Players can also join the official Discord to stay up to date on what's going on in-game. The link is available on the homepage of the game on Roblox.
Ways to get blox fruits
- Deal the most damage in a Factory raid. The fruit is given to the last person who deals damage.
- Defending Castle in the Sea against pirate NPCs while also defeating the tanky NPC.
- The Ship Raid can also be defeated for a random fruit.
- Finally, by purchasing a fruit from Blox Fruits Dealer Cousin or Blox Fruits Dealer. The fruit from the Blox Fruits Dealer Cousin is priced differently depending on the player's level.