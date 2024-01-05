Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 2: Expected release date and time 

Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 2 is set to introduce the highly anticipated Dragon Fruit rework along with other changes. Its predecessor, Winter Update Part 1, shook the community by unveiling the latest Blox Fruit, T-Rex, and introducing a new Shipwright class.

Initially slated for a pre-2024 release, Winter Update Part 2 faced a delay from the developer's side, pushing the launch date to January 2024. Additionally, Winter Update Part 2 will feature new bundles in the store. For more details on the expected release date, what to anticipate, and more, read on.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative in nature.

Expected release date of Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 2

Winter Update Part 2 will be released within a few days (early weeks of January 2024), according to prominent Blox Fruits YouTubers like Hanejima and HyperJay. Many in the community expressed concern over the delay, speculating that Gamfam's DMCA issues were the cause.

That said, Bread_Doppio, the designer responsible for developing the T-Rex and Kitsune Fruits models, denied this reason during a conversation with ABeast Gaming, a well-known Blox Fruits YouTuber.

Furthermore, one of the major reasons for the delay could be the developers are working on something big that may serve as the foundation for future major gameplay updates.

Expected release time of Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 2

Expand Tweet

Typically, new updates are released during the night in the Eastern Time Zone. Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 1, for instance, was released at 10 pm ET on December 25, 2023. The timing for Winter Update Part 2 may follow a similar schedule. Keep a close watch on the official Blox Fruits Twitter handle, as it is one of the official channels that will promptly announce the arrival of Winter Update Part 2 in Blox Fruits.

What else to expect in Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 2

The rework of Dragon Fruit will transform it into the best Blox Fruit in the game. This assertion is supported by the message that appears when attempting to gift Dragon Fruit via the Blox Fruits Trader UI in Winter Update Part 1:

"The King of fruits is temporarily offsale for enhancements. Stay tuned for it's powerful return!"

Shafi, one of the developers, recently posted a VFX-related video on his YouTube channel where we saw a glimpse of Angel Fighting Style. Whenever he uses his Blox Fruits character in any of his videos, like the Long Sword showcase one, it means that the featured abilities or items will eventually make their way into the game.

Are you waiting for Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 2? Let us know in the comments section. Check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest guides, limited edition UGCs, and more.