Roblox Blox Fruits: Official links & Gameplay features

One Piece-inspired Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the most-played metaverse experiences. It boasts a whopping 26.3 billion visits with an average player count of 500,000 after the Kitsune Update. With an active community and regular updates from the developers, Blox Fruits also stands as the best anime-based title on the platform.

You can join the game's official Discord server to interact with other players, find traders, and participate in community-related activities. Moreover, you can use the group link to join the game's official group and earn in-game rewards. Interested readers can scroll ahead to access the official links of Blox Fruits.

Roblox Blox Fruits official links

Expand Tweet

Here are the official Blox Fruits links that can keep you connected and updated with the metaverse title:

1) Blox Fruits Discord link - Participate in exclusive giveaways, which may include fruits, accessories, and other in-game items. Additionally, you can use the trade hub to acquire the rarest items in Blox Fruits.

2) Blox Fruits experience link - The link will lead you to the game's official Roblox page. Hit the green play button to launch the experience via the game engine.

3) Blox Fruits group link - Press the "Join Group" button to join rip_family, the official Blox Fruits group. The rip_family UGC is the only available group merch that costs 4 Robux.

4) Blox Fruits Trello link - You can learn about the game's basic info, credits, and other major elements. The Trello page also includes ranking cards, a Devil Fruits overview, and more.

5) Blox Fruits X link - Posts about future updates, release dates, and new codes are posted on the official X handle.

6) Blox Fruits YouTube link - Trailers and videos of fruit showcases, updates, codes, and special events are published on the channel.

Roblox Blox Fruits gameplay features

Blox Fruits

The vital pillars that support Blox Fruits are undoubtedly the usage of Devil Fruits/ Blox Fruits. Players can hit the level cap and roam the seven seas as formidable pirates or marines using the finest Blox Fruits. There are currently 38 fruits in Blox Fruits, and they are as follows:

Kitsune Fruit Mammoth Fruit Dough Fruit Shadow Fruit Venom Fruit Control Fruit Spirit Fruit Dragon Fruit Leopard Fruit Flame Fruit Falcon Fruit Ice Fruit Sand Fruit Dark Fruit Diamond Fruit Buddha Fruit Love Fruit Spider Fruit Sound Fruit Phoenix Fruit Portal Fruit Rumble Fruit Pain Fruit Blizzard Fruit Light Fruit Rubber Fruit Barrier Fruit Ghost Fruit Magma Fruit Quake Fruit Rocket Fruit Spin Fruit Chop Fruit Spring Fruit Bomb Fruit Smoke Fruit Spike Fruit Gravity Fruit

Fighting Styles

Fighting Styles are as crucial as Devil Fruits as they enhance players' damage output and overall power. They must learn the combat style from different teachers on the First, Second, and Third Seas. There are 12 Fighting Styles in Blox Fruits, and they are as follows:

Combat Fighting Style - Default

Default Dark Step Fighting Style - Dark Step Teacher

Dark Step Teacher Electric Fighting Style - Mad Scientist

Mad Scientist Water Kung Fu Fighting Style - Water Kung Fu Teacher

Water Kung Fu Teacher Dragon Breath Fighting Style - Sabi

Sabi Superhuman Fighting Style - Martial Arts Teacher

Martial Arts Teacher Death Step Fighting Style - Phoeyu, the Reformed

Phoeyu, the Reformed Sharkman Karate Fighting Style - Daigrock, the Sharkman

Daigrock, the Sharkman Electric Claw Fighting Style - Previous Hero

Previous Hero Dragon Talon Fighting Style - Uzoth

Uzoth Godhuman Fighting Style - Ancient Monk

Ancient Monk Sanguine Art Fighting Style - Shafi

That concludes our foray of the official links and important features of Roblox Blox Fruits. Do check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest news and more.