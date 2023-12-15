Kitsune Event update in Roblox Blox Fruits 

Roblox Blox Fruits community welcomed the Kitsune Event update on December 15, 2023, alongside the Kitsune Fruit, Fox Lamp, a new Sea Event, and more. Players can also access the special Kitsune Shrine (Sea Event) whenever they see the Blue Moon over the map. The Shrine on a small island will spawn in the Third Sea whenever the Blue Moon is visible in the sky.

Once you complete the Sea Event challenge, you can grab event rewards. Scroll ahead to learn more about the Kitsune Update in Blox Fruits.

Everything you should know about the Kitsune Event in Roblox Blox Fruits

Kitsune Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits

Price - 4000 Robux or 8,000,000 Beli

Kitsune Fruit, the latest Mythical-based Beast Fruit, is without a doubt one of the most OP fruits in the game. Here are the abilities that Kistune Fruit users can use in their Blox Fruits gameplay:

Passives:

Tails - Transformation mode can be used after filling the Tail meter via using abilities.

- Transformation mode can be used after filling the Tail meter via using abilities. Kistune Paws - After using the Transformation, users can walk on water without drowning.

Active abilities:

Accused Enchantment - Throw a blue fire ball that, when latches on to an enemy unit, does burn damage. If the ball is hit on the ground or any other objects, then creates a small wave of fire that does AOE damage.

Throw a blue fire ball that, when latches on to an enemy unit, does burn damage. If the ball is hit on the ground or any other objects, then creates a small wave of fire that does AOE damage. Tails of Burning Glory - Throw a projectile that will hit the targeted unit in a zig-zag direction.

Throw a projectile that will hit the targeted unit in a zig-zag direction. Fox Fire Disruption - A blue-themed huge ball of fire that bursts into waves of fire upon impact.

A blue-themed huge ball of fire that bursts into waves of fire upon impact. Transformation - Transform into a Kitsune fox and allow users to carry one allied hero in this form.

Transform into a Kitsune fox and allow users to carry one allied hero in this form. Swift Slash - Dash forward towards the targeted location to do damage to the units caught in between.

Kitsune Sea Event in Roblox Blox Fruits

As mentioned earlier, the Kitsune Shrine will only spawn on the Third Sea whenever the Blue Moon appears. The island will stay on the map for only five minutes, and you must scavenge the sea to find it.

It will spawn in Danger Zone level 6 of the Third Sea. Azure Embers will spawn randomly around the island. Collect them and offer them to the boulder in the middle of the shrine.

The boulder may, in turn, reward you with one of the following special event items:

Kitsune Ribbon

Kitsune Mask

Kitsune Fox Lamp

Kitsune Aura Color

Tailed Beast title

Fragments

Beli

If players offer less than eight Azure Embers, they won't receive any rewards. The boulder will outright reject your offering. Players have five minutes to collect Azure Embers and can use Blox Fruits that grant bonus movement speed and agility through various moves.

Kitsune accessories in Roblox Blox Fruits

There are two special event accessories: Kitsune Ribbon and Kitsune Mask. Both are Legendary Accessories that provide users with the following attributes:

Kitsune Ribbon:

+10% defense from damage via Blox Fruits

+15% of the Health Regeneration

+30% Bonus movement speed

+7 Dashing Speed

-25% Flash Step cooldown

+2500 Energy

Kitsune Mask:

+10% Blox Fruits damage

+2 Instinct Dodges

+15% Fury Regen speed

+50% Vision on Level 6 Sea Danger Level

+750 Health

Fox Lamp in Roblox Blox Fruits

Fox Lamp is a Mythical Sword in Roblox Blox Fruits that will not be obtainable after the Kitsune Event. You can upgrade this weapon via Blacksmith (NPC) with the following resources:

x10 Magma Ore

x10 Azure Ember

x15 Scrap Metal

Check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest metaverse news and Blox Fruits updates.