5 best GTA-like games on Roblox

When it comes to open-world games, the first thing that inexplicably comes to our minds is GTA. Apart from the detail and power bestowed upon users, the ability to live your life in a parallel dimension where actions don't have consequences is what draws new players to GTA, year after year. This phenomenon has also given birth to several other games which have tried to replicate this formula, with few of them succeeding.

However, if you are done and dusted with every mission in the latest edition of GTA, you don't necessarily need to wait for the next one to come out. Widely known for its user-created games, Roblox has prompted people across the globe to give their own ode to GTA, with many games standing out for their rich and immersive world.

Five best GTA-like games on Roblox

1) Jailbreak

Being one of the most popular games of Roblox, Jailbreak was tailor-made for this list, with its gorgeous graphics, smooth gameplay and detailed world. From the cars to the guns, it is extremely reminiscent of GTA in terms of concept, if not visuals. It has a dedicated audience which floods servers every time there is a new update, in addition to spawning a lot of YouTube careers.

2) Moon City

This game has gained a cult following over the years, and is often referred to as the 'GTA-game on Roblox'. Every frame feels like a fitting tribute to GTA 5, and the attention to detail is commendable, with weapons, missions, and even the phone menu taking you back to the adventures in Los Santos.

3) Streets of Bloxwood: Remastered

With over 25 million views on Roblox, its appalling that a user made this game. Not only has it perfected every single aspect of the open world, but has also improved upon it, with activities like buying an apartment, fighting cops and hosting a party.

2) Whispers of the Zone

Its simple controls and engaging storyline make this game a must-play. The dark tone adds to the drama of being into a contaminated city going into lockdown, while a gang plans to steal a priceless treasure. Give this game a go if you like layered narratives.

1) Pacifico 2: Playground Town

Very rarely do open-world games in Roblox give you the level of freedom that this game does. If you love cars but have explored every mean-machine in GTA, this game is tailor-made for you, especially if you are looking for some light-gaming to let off steam.