Top 5 items that you can get for free in Roblox (June 2022) 

Players have been creating their own avatars since Roblox's inception. With their touch, each character looks unique and special. While some items are available for free in the shop, some require a challenge to be completed before they can be acquired.

However, the coolest-looking equipment cost a lot of Robux.This is when the generosity of the developers presents itself in the form of codes, which players can redeem to add exclusive items to their collection by redeeming these codes. Readers can learn about the top 5 items to get for free on Roblox via this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Exhibit a fashionable outfit with these free items in Roblox

1) Ice Brain

Ice Brain is a hat that is available in the Avatar Shop and players can get this accessory for free. It was released during the Roliday 2021 event and is fortunately still available to users.

When equipped, Ice Brain displays an ice-themed face mask that is engraved with glasses and a sealed mouth. Its official description reads:

"Packed beneath the ice is a super-heated central processing unit. This item is awarded to players who join Roliday 2021 for the first time."

While many other cosmetics have been released since Ice Brain's launch on December 14, 2021, it is easily one of the best hats to use in Roblox.

2) Golden Headphones - KSI

Another hat on the list, Golden Headphones - KSI stands out due to its style. Players can purchase these headphones for free from the Avatar Shop. It has been available there since August 9, 2021, when it was released during the KSI Launch Party along with other exclusive items.

The headband is of golden color with a slider, cushions, and ear cups in black. Each ear cup also bears a golden engraving of "KSI" right in the middle of it.

"Listen to your favorite artist's new album with these awesome headphones."

3) Nike LeBron James Crown

The holy grail for LeBron's fans is available for free! Players can claim the iconic LeBron James Crown after reaching level 11 by "slam dunking" in NIKELAND (basketball game).

In NIKELAND, players have to build their own basketball courts and finish quests to level up. Reaching level 11 is pretty easy and will take only 20 minutes of gameplay.

This accessory appears to be a model of a golden crown with little gaps in it.

"LeBron “King” James is the greatest of all time, but you got his crown during NBA All-Star 2022. Wear it with pride—you’re the Greatest Of All Time."

By acquiring this crown, players can become GOATs as mentioned by the official description. They can also earn other exclusive in-game items just by progressing through the game.

4) Cinnamoroll Backpack

Players can get their hands on the cutest accessory called Cinnamoroll Backpack for free! This backpack has been available since April 25, 2022, but can only be obtained after completing a quest.

Cinnamoroll Backpack's official description says:

"Keep your items safe with this Cinnamoroll backpack. It won't help you fly but it looks great!"

Players need to launch My Hello Kitty Cafe (restaurant-based game) on Roblox to obtain this exclusive backpack. They will have to serve 1000 customers in-game to claim this backpack; it could take a while, but it'll be worth the wait.

5) Void Sheep Shoulder Pet

Void Sheep Shoulder Pet is an exclusive shoulder accessory that has been available in the Avatar Shop since June 15, 2022. The item's official description reads:

"In a past life, she was a bowling ball. Unlocks bonus rewards in World //Zero by RedManta. Redeem this exclusive item from Prime Gaming until August 17, 2022."

This pet is exclusive to players with Amazon Prime subscriptions. Players should follow the simple steps listed below to claim the Void Sheep Shoulder Pet:

Head to Amazon Prime's Gaming website and log in. Make sure to have Amazon Prime subscription.

Search for Void Sheep Shoulder Pet in the search box or scroll down under "In-Game Content" to find the pet.

After finding it, click on the purple "Claim" button, this will take you to Prime Gaming's Roblox page.

Look for the "Unique Items" section.

Void Sheep Shoulder Pet should be easy to find. Click on the blue "Claim now" button displayed on the box.

button displayed on the box. An exlcusive code will be generated.

Copy the code and paste it in the Roblox code redemption page to acquire the pet.

Players are advised to act with haste to obtain this limited edition pet, as the Void Sheep Shoulder Pet will only be available until August 17,2022.

Working redeem codes for Roblox

Players can also receive free items like cosmetics, currency, and other related items by redeeming universal or game-specific codes. Two of these that can be used irrespective of the chosen game

SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet

– Spider Cola shoulder pet TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet

How to redeem codes on Roblox?

Players should go to the platform's code redemption page and type or copy-paste the active codes into the text box and press "Redeem." By doing this, the item will be immediately unlocked and will be sent to the said players' Roblox accounts.

It is important to note that the codes are case sensitive and they should be double-checked before redeeming to avoid wasting time.

