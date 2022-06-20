How to get the Spider Cola shoulder pet for free in Roblox

Who wouldn't want a robotic spider sidekick for their character? On May 19, 2022, the Roblox world was introduced to a cute little shoulder accessory called the Spider Cola. Furthermore, players can acquire this interesting pet for free by just redeeming a code.

The official description of Spider Cola reads:

"Here comes our spider can!"

Over the years, developers have released a great number of free gear and items for their community, with Spider Cola definitely being one of the more innovative creations of Roblox's developers. Interested readers can familiarize themselves with Spider Cola and find out how to obtain this pet in the article below.

Roam the Roblox universe with a pet spider

How to get Spider Cola?

Players must simply use the promo code listed below to claim Spider Cola.

The code is SPIDERCOLA

Steps to redeem the code to obtain Spider Cola

Players have to follow these easy steps to claim their newest pet.

Just head to the code redemption page to claim the pet (Image via Roblox)

Open the official Roblox site.

Find the code redemption page.

Copy the code given in the article and paste it into the "Enter Your Code" box.

box. Press the green button that says "Redeem".

After doing so, players will immediately obtain the Spider Cola pet. Although this interesting code has been around for some time, users are advised to act with haste to claim Spider Cola before its code expires.

Roblox codes are generally case-sensitive, which is why players should copy and paste the code into the required box to avoid making any typos.

Appearance of Spider Cola

This interesting spider is a small pet with a downsized Bloxy Cola can as its head and a pair of miniature drone-like spider legs.

Interestingly, Bloxy Cola is adored by the Roblox community. Bloxy Cola, when equipped in-game, can be consumed by players' characters who will then make a slurping sound, followed by a belch. Furthermore, the character will gain 5 health after drinking a can of Bloxy. In fact, this item was released on May 5, 2009. Many users have come to the conclusion that Spider Cola is the anniversary edition of Bloxy Cola, as the pet was initially obtainable about 10 years after Bloxy Cola's release.

Spider Cola's code was also featured in a Roblox TV commercial. The promo code used to obtain Spider Cola is the second-longest code to exist in Roblox, with the first place currently occupied by The Bird says ____ code.

Codes to redeem other free items

Several new codes are released regularly by developers. Players should claim these rewards for free before they expire.

As of June 20, 2022, the below codes are available:

VictoryLap - Redeem code for free Cardio Cans (Must be redeemed in Island of Move)

DIY - Redeem code for a free Kinetic Staff (Must be redeemed in Island of Move)

TWEETROBLOX - Redeem code for a free The Bird Says____

Shoulder PetStrikeAPose - Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat (Must be redeemed in Island of Move)

WorldAlive - Redeem code for a free Crystalline Companion (Must be redeemed in Island of Move)

SettingTheStage - Redeem code for a free Build it Backpack (Must be redeemed in Island of Move)

GetMoving - Redeem code for free Speedy Shades (Must be redeemed in Island of Move)

FXArtist – Artist Backpack Accessory (Redeem code in Mansion of Wonder).

Boardwalk – Ring of Flames Waist Accessory (Redeem code in Mansion of Wonder).

ParticleWizard – Tomes of the Magus Shoulder Accessory (Redeem code in Mansion of Wonder).

ThingsGoBoom – Ghastly Aura Wait Accessory (Redeem code in Mansion of Wonder).

