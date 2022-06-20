Roblox Untitled Combat Arena codes (June 2022) 

A beta game called Untitled Combat Arena on Roblox is a coliseum for famous fighters from different anime worlds. Players get to play as their favorite anime characters and battle each other in bloody PVPs. Prove to be the mightiest combatant and become a living legend in the combined universe of Untitled Combat Arena.

Players can earn cash from winning fights and unlocking new characters as the game progresses. They can also win titles or become tough title contenders in Roblox Untitled Combat Arena. However, winning titles and earning money isn’t an easy task. Players can redeem the codes listed in the article to earn free money on their journey to become the ultimate champion.

With the game still in development, it has earned a massive 1.2 million visits and supports up to 20 players per server. Players get to roam the city with their anime characters and can fight or do various other things to gain cash. The game is placed under fighting genre and certainly lives up to it. Players can even have a full-on brawl right in the middle of the city.

Players also have a lovely map to discover. With so many anime-based games on the platform, Untitled Combat Arena stands out from them due to its immersive Roblox experience mixed with popular anime worlds. This game offers a lot and is a must-play for fans and players alike.

Earn free money from codes for Roblox Untitled Combat Arena (June 2022)

Active codes to claim free money

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so players are advised to copy and paste the codes while redeeming them. Here is the updated list of valid codes for Untitled Combat Arena.

1MVISITS —Redeem for 250 Cash (New Code)

—Redeem for 250 Cash 900KVISITS —Redeem for 90 Cash (New Code)

—Redeem for 90 Cash 800KVISITS —Redeem for 80 Cash (New Code)

—Redeem for 80 Cash 5KLIKES —Redeem code for 500 Cash

—Redeem code for 500 Cash 700KVISITS —Redeem code for 70 Cash

—Redeem code for 70 Cash 4KLIKES —Redeem code for 200 Cash

—Redeem code for 200 Cash 600KVISITS—Redeem code for 160 Cash

The codes listed above will expire soon. Readers are requested to act with haste and claim the rewards before it's too late. Let us know in the comments section if any code expires

If players get an error message even after entering the right code, they should restart the game. This will shift the players to a new server where the codes may work smoothly.

Inactive codes in Roblox Untitled Combat Arena

Unfortunately, these are the codes that expired.

ROBLOX SERVERS –Redeem code for 250 Cash

–Redeem code for 250 Cash 3K Likes —Redeem code for free Cash

—Redeem code for free Cash 500K Visits —Redeem code for Free Cash

—Redeem code for Free Cash 1K Likes —Redeem code for 95 Cash

—Redeem code for 95 Cash 2K Likes —Redeem code for 100 Cash

—Redeem code for 100 Cash 100K Visits —Redeem code for 75 Cash

—Redeem code for 75 Cash 250K Visits—Redeem code for 85 Cash

How to redeem codes in Untitled Combat Arena?

Follow the simple steps listed below to activate the codes:

Launch Untitled Combat Arena on Roblox from the device

on Roblox from the device Press the "M" button on the keyboard or click on the menu button

button on the keyboard or click on the menu button Menu box opens, now click on the "CODES" tab which is above "KEYBINDS"

tab which is above A new code box appears on the screen, copy and paste the required code into "Enter Code"

Redeem the code and claim the free reward!

Provided that the code doesn't work, then it must have expired. As mentioned before, players can try restarting the game and if the code fails to work, then it has become inactive.

Claiming these free rewards can give them a massive boost in their gameplay. They can stand toe-to-toe with veteran players rather than getting bullied. Older players can save up cash by redeeming these codes to buy new powerful characters for their adventure or by buying new equipment for their heroes.

Know about the storyline, ranked PVP, and more

The questline for beginners in Untitled Combat Arena and various storylines for each character expands the players' knowledge of the game. Players can unlock the Maid Rune and the Cafe mini game by completing the Stranger's Introduction quest.

Ranked PvP can be accessed by clicking on the "Ranked Option" in the main game. Players are able to fight other players in a one-on-one match, and the rank of the winner is increased.

There is a game mode called raids where players must defend themselves from hordes of dummies attacking them.

Players can interact with Bounty Hunter on the map to get contracts. Bounty is set on a random player, killing the said player will give the kill credit to the killer along with a cash prize. There are four Runes in the game which are used to become more powerful. The runes are "Haki," "Dual Pistols," "Vizard," and "Chainsaw Devil."

Gamers can explore the vast map and have a Roblox adventure.

New codes and more Untitled Combat Arena updates

The game's official Discord channel is active, and players can learn about new codes and also interact with other players. The Community on Discord is the first to learn about the new codes. Codes are also posted on Roblox's official game page.

