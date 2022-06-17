Anime Clash Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Crystals (June 2022)

Players and anime fans embark on an adventure with their favorite show's characters in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator, produced by Anime Clash in 2021. This game connects various anime worlds, so this is the perfect game for anime lovers who love adventure. Due to the blend of several anime, they have the freedom to do whatever they want on the map to level up.

Start as a simple fighter and grow into a legendary warrior in an immersive Roblox experience. Finish quests and level up to gain more Crystals, which helps players earn Yen (in-game currency). Get a headstart by redeeming the valid codes listed below in the article to gain free Crystals. Discover new worlds within the map to gain more rewards by defeating the most potent enemies.

The game has received 6.5 million visits and allows 20 players on one server. Listed as an all-genre game, Anime Clash Simulator lives up to expectations. An absolute gem of a game for gamers and superfans alike. Create a character's saga alongside any anime character who becomes the player's pet and becomes a legend in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator.

Become the ultimate fighter in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator by redeeming these codes

Active codes

Claim the rewards and gain more levels within a short period by redeeming the codes listed below. These codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to type them correctly. Players are advised to copy and paste the required codes to avoid mistakes.

UPDATE2 – crystals

– crystals LETSGO25K – crystals

– crystals 20KWOW – 5,000 crystals

– 5,000 crystals UPDATE1 – crystals

– crystals OUAH15KLIKES – crystals

– crystals OMG1MVISITS – 15k crystals

– 15k crystals CRAZY10KLIKES – 5,000 crystals

– 5,000 crystals LETSGO7500LIKES – 3,000 crystals

– 3,000 crystals OMG5KLIKES! – 5,750 crystals

– 5,750 crystals 2500LIKES! – 2,500 crystals

– 2,500 crystals 1KLIKES – 1,150 crystals

– 1,150 crystals RELEASE – 575 crystals

The codes listed above work fine. If they don't, restart the game and try redeeming them. Players may get into a new server where the codes work smoothly. New codes are released by the developers regularly.

There is no certain time or date for the codes to expire. It is better to act haste and claim these rewards before the codes become invalid.

Inactive codes in Anime Clash Simulator

Fortunately, there are no expired codes in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator now.

How to redeem Anime Clash Simulator codes?

Follow these simple steps to claim the freebies right away.

Go to Roblox and search for the Anime Clash Simulator game on the device.

Launch the game. In the main menu, look for the Twitter icon on the left.

Click on it, and a code box will appear.

Copy the required code and paste it into the box.

Make sure to tap the redeem button to claim the rewards!

With these rewards, new players can give tough competition to veterans and strong enemies. Older players can use these rewards to gain even more levels and prevail as the strongest. Reach the top of the ladder and become the strongest fighter on the server.

Updates and new codes in Anime Clash Simulator

Follow @AnimeClashRBX, the studio's Twitter handle, to get new information about the game. Codes are released on the game's milestones and other special events. Players can also join the game's official Discord channel to interact with other players and quickly learn news about the game.

New codes can be found on the game's official Roblox page, where the developers post them regularly. Players can earn new information by also following the studio's official YouTube channel and Facebook account.

What is Yen, and how do you earn more of it?

Yen is players' main in-game currency used in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator to upgrade their characters and levels.

Yen can also be bought from the store with Robux, earned from Boss battles, and codes with the amount earned depending on the character's class. Character classes are vital in making Yen, so save some to buy new classes to progress in-game.

It can be hard to earn money. That's when Crystals come in. They increase the ability to gain in-game currency and are also used to buy eggs that hatch anime characters, which boosts the character's stats. Players who don't want to spend Robux to buy Yen can follow this method to earn Yen.

Characters have chakra and start training by slashing swords, which increases the value. Then sell chakra for a huge amount of Yen. Defeat strong enemies to earn more. This requires players to possess powerful weapons. With crystals gained from fights, use them to buy pets and upgrade them to receive massive boosts for the characters.

Make sure to purchase various classes by saving up Yen, which steadily increases income. Follow the ideology of investing money and earning more in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator.

