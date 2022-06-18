Charli XCX crash tour virtual concert on Roblox: Date, start time and more

Famous English pop star Charli XCX is set to perform a metaverse concert on Roblox, which starts at 7.00 PM EST (4.00 AM IST, 1.00 AM ET, 12.00 AM WEST, and 4.00 PM PST) on June 17.

This concert is the continuation of a five-week virtual challenge consisting of several digital tasks. This is the pop star's first-ever metaverse concert inside the Samsung Superstar Galaxy arena.

Players earn points from completing these challenges, which can award them a spot on the global leaderboard. Those with the highest points, get the honour to join Charli XCX on stage at the virtual Samsung arena during the concert.

Players get to win exclusive items from this special event. Replays of the performance can also be watched later. Samsung’s collaboration promises to be a sight to behold.

Musicians hosting concerts in video games is getting famous nowadays. Travis Scott hosted a virtual concert in Fortnite, with over 12 million players attending the event. The idea of hosting Charli XCX's concert has been postively received by the community.

Involvement of players in Charli XCX virtual concert on Roblox

Roblox players were asked to create and customize their very own pop star on stage. They can unlock new exclusive gear and other items with star power. Star power is earned through completing various challenges in the event. Players can also explore the vast space station and do a lot more!

How to watch the meta verse concert?

Players need to download the "Roblox Samsung Superstar Galaxy World" to view the Charli XCX concert live. They can download it for free on PC/Android/IOS, and play to unlock exclusive and limited edition items before the concert begins.

Players need an account to watch and participate in the meta verse concert. The duration of the concert hasn't been mentioned as of yet.

Once the show begins, the players' avatars will be able to join the concert on stage and have the ultimate experience with Charli XCX's mesmerizing music.

Charli @charli_xcx check out my experience behind the scenes asap coz it’s gonna be cuuuute @samsungmobileus #SamsungPartner

hi angels, my concert premieres TOMORROW @ 7PM ET in Samsung Superstar Galaxy on @Roblox check out my experience behind the scenes asap coz it's gonna be cuuuute@samsungmobileus #TeamGalaxy #SamsungPartner

Players are advised not to miss this concert and have a once-in-a-lifetime experience to participate in a virtual metaverse concert.

"Samsung said that the event will take place in a virtual landscape designed to resemble “a futuristic space station,” where visitors will embark on challenges guided by virtual smartphones. “unlock exclusive pop-icon inspired items to customize your avatar and create your own pop star persona.”

Suffice to say, Roblox's fanbase is about to explode into life and partake in a magnificent event.

