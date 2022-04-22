5 biggest artists who have had concerts in Roblox

Roblox is one of the emerging online gaming platforms that is trending these days. The number of gamers is increasing day by day. The platform consists of millions of free online games that are played by millions of people across the world.

This online gaming platform also has many events and concerts which increases their player’s interests and reasons to play the game even more. Events and concerts are held virtually on the online gaming platform for players to increase their chances of winning in their respective games.

The concerts and events have many challenges like trivia, giveaways, and items to shop for in-game items and win exciting prizes from games. With the games being popular on the platform among people of this generation, many big artists also like to promote their new songs, albums, or work by the medium of this platform.

Having come up with several concerts on the platform in the past, this article showcases a list of five of the biggest artists who have had concerts in Roblox

Top 5 Roblox concerts by famous artists including Tai Verdes, David Guetta, and more

5) Tai Verdes Concert Experience

In the month of November in 2021, a virtual concert event was held on Roblox. The concert started on November 10 and lasted until Novemvber 14. Tai Verdes, an American songwriter-singer, was the sponsor of this concert event.

This concert was Tai’s first virtual concert on the platform, where he performed tracks from his album TV, as well as several brand new singles, in California. The concert had many games, Avatar shop items, free giveways, trivia, and obviously some criticism as well.

Viral hitmaker Tai Verdes also joined fans after the premiere for a live Q&A session on the platform.

4) Zara Larsson Dance Party

The virtual concert event was sponsored by the pop singer Zara Larsson on Roblox. The singer hosted the concert to promote the deluxe version of her recent album Poster Girl. The concert included many activities like scavenger hunting, trivia quizzes, and many more for gamers even before the show started.

The concert was officially started on May 21, 2021 and ended on May 23, 2021. But the activities started to be organized on May 18, 2021. In celebration of the release of her new album, Poster Girl: Summer Edition, the Symphony singer had an exclusive perfromance and Q&A session with her fans at her Swedish lake house.

The event was an impressive experience among fans on the Roblox platform, which included:

Dress up your Avatar inspired by Zara merch.

Hitting the dance floor with emotes encouraged by Zara.

Race boats around the lake.

Fashion show in Zara’s closet.

Like every other concert, this virtual concert also involved controversies, among which the most remembered was when the pop-singer casually dropped an f-bomb while chatting with the players. As swearing is strictly not allowed under the Roblox Terms of Service, the incident was a massive shock for many viewers of the event.

3) Ava Max Heaven & Hell Launch Party

The Ava Max Heaven & Hell Launch Party was another virtual concert event on Roblox. Ava Max, the pop artist, also sponsored the concert to promote her debut album Heaven & Hell. The event was organized back in 2020.

An in-game timer was displayed to gamers, counting down to when the concert was going to be. The timer was displayed one day prior to when the actual event began. The main concer was held on September 25, 2020 4:00 pm PDT.

The concert included music, dance, merch, and a special acoustic performance from Ava Max herself. Gamers joined with great enthusiasm and also invited their friends to tag along, which made the concert memorable.

The virtual concert event held on Roblox was criticized by many as the event had a lot of glitches involved. One of the glitches caused Quest to be impossible to complete. Several other criticisms were involved during the concert event.

2) Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience

The famous American musical duo band Twenty One Pilots sponsored an event in Roblox on September 8, 2021. The concert event was first officially announced by the official Twenty One Pilots Twitter account.

The real concert begun from September 17, 2021 and ended on September 20, 2021, and the pre-show was broadcasted from September 15 to September 17. The concert recorded that more than 70% of attendees were from outside of the United States.

The two main activities that were involved in the event included, The Scavenger Hunt and The Metaverse. This was the band’s first virtual performance on Roblox, which featured some of their massive hits and some new tracks from their latest album, Scaled And Icy.

The event also involved exclusive virtual merch, rewards and many more exciting things. Here are some of the most exciting prizes that were won:

Twenty One Pilots Flag

Car Radio Ski Mask

Red Blurryface Beanie

Yellow Bandito Bandana

The prizes involved were to be rewarded in different games. The Avatar shop items involved were the Stressed Out Backpick, Lane Boy Gas Mask, Scaled and Icy Session Hat, and many more items, with different prices, which were to be bought by gamers with Robux (in-game currency).

1) David Guetta DJ Party

The virtual concert event in Roblox started on February 1, 2022 and ended on February 6. It was sponsored by the famous French DJ David Guetta in partnership with Wonder Works Studios and Warner Music Group.

There was also an in-game timer displayed which counted down when the event was about to begin. The event games started on February 1 but the actual concert began on February 4.

The concert included competing in DJ battles and solving puzzles to unlock secret archives and special abiltites. It also involved accessorizing avatars in desired looks. The event had about 19,000+ players during its premiere.

The event was a successful hit but received some minimal criticism for its lack of substance and having some glitches. The concert involved a lot of trivia, quest, and several competing games to be played by the players on Roblox. Shop items were involved with some funky items which were to be bought by Robux by the gamers.

