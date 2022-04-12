5 most annoying things about Roblox

Players on Roblox tend to get easily annoyed when there is a problem with making friends, choosing their own avatars and accessories the way they want. Unable to do something as simple as chatting without being pointlessly blocked can be profoundly frustrating. Some even quit the game.

Of course, even if players are not feeling annoyed, they may feel like something is missing or feel generally unhappy about the game. Plus, constant comparisons can also set expectations really high and ultimately lead to wanting more. Players tend to compare the game with Minecraft and are left dissatisfied and expect more from it.

Here’s a list of things that may seem annoying about this game However, this list is only intended to be as transparent as possible in exclaiming that the developers take the feedback seriously and make Roblox better in the future.

5 reasons why many Roblox players quit playing

1) ODers

This might seem like a colloquial acronym. It stands for Online Daters. This is a topic that comes up frequently on a variety of other forums. With such a vast community, there will always be someone on Roblox that is uninformed and stirs up controversy. A lot of players do not want to take part in the game but waste time annoying others by talking about random personal things.

Serious players have to waste their time by warning them and then reporting them. It would make sense and also be nice to meet someone but for other reasons? It takes the fun away from gaming. Dating should be best left to Facebook, Instagram, etc. It is always seriously recommended to never share personal details online.

2) Predators

Amber Petersen, a mother from the United States, said she felt "traumatized and violated on so many levels" after her daughter's Roblox avatar was the target of a virtual gang r*pe. Keeping abreast of the times in internet gaming may be a multi-level task for parents, especially when what's 'popular' changes at the speed of a mouse click.

One of the most popular games in the world today is also one of the riskiest. However, further purchases aren't the game's major flaw, it's the social interaction between players.

The game is designed to encourage gamers to communicate and establish friends. There is little to no control over the types of people who play the game or their age limits, like with any online multiplayer game. This isn't just an issue with this platform. Not at all. Online predators lurk everywhere in the online gaming world, especially where games are promoted for children.

3) Tickets were removed

The veteran players will relate to this point. Roblox developers said that they removed the tickets to "make Roblox better and more sense." Daily ticket bonuses were withdrawn in order to avoid ticket farming for currency conversion. While it aided the economy in certain ways, it made the Tixapalooza event product prohibitively expensive for non-Builders Club members.

However, it is way too obvious. It was done so there is no free way to get Robux, thus forcing kids into using real-life money. Now basically, if someone doesn't have a membership is forced to pay with real money just to get a shirt or a pair of pants on Roblox.

This might seem like a choice to some. Buy if there's a need or not, but some claim that's not how games should be. Some primitive accessories and functions must be free just to get a taste to expect what's in store. Humans love a test drive!

4) Hashtags

Players frequently discover that their messages are marked as hashtags in the game while using text chat. This is inconvenient for the gamers because they are unable to communicate the message they wish to express to their buddies.

Users frequently wonder if their communications are being labeled as a result of a problem or if the game is structured in this manner. If the communications are being tagged, it signifies the use of offensive language in the messages.

Multiple lines of hashtags, of course, will irritate and enrage anyone to no end. In reality, any impolite child would figure out smart methods to express impolite things without being restricted. People used to pass out contact information by substituting numbers for words.

The developers require a more efficient communication system. Maybe a way to rebutt the bans might help the developers gather historic data and also give the players a chance to explain the circumstances that led to the censorship.

5) Some clickbait games

Robux isn't free (Image via Roblox)

These can be extremely awful. Players see a game that looks amazing, so they decide to play it. They join, and it's just another stolen obby (obstacle course) that is not unique in any way! These misleading titles and games just ruin a lot of other nice games.

Clickbaiting is the deliberate act of over-promising or otherwise misrepresenting what will be discovered when the story is read on the internet – in a headline, on social media, in an image, or in some combination.

