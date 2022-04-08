3 female Twitch streamers who got banned for controversial content

Twitch streamers often try to adapt and move along with various trends and metas that develop on the livestreaming platform over the course of time. While certain trends help streamers grow, some Twitch streamers find themselves hosting content that might seem a bit controversial.

There have been times when certain female streamers were seen presenting themselves in a certain manner that would land themselves getting banned from the platform for either a short period of time or permanently.

This article will feature some Twitch streamers who were banned from the platform for streaming content that was deemed to be controversial.

Female Twitch streamers who got banned for controversial content

3) MissQGemini

One of the most infamous Twitch streamers, Haley "MissQGemini" received a permanent suspension from the platform after she was seen using a bunch of illegal hacks for the ever-famous first-person shooter game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, during her livestream.

After cheating at the competitive level in-game, in the most inappropriate manner, MissQGemini almost vanished from the internet after she went viral on various social media platforms.

2) JustaMinx

Irish Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" was handed a one-week suspension during the onset of 2022 due to her using an alleged and inappropriate slur during one of her livestreams.

JustaMinx was banned on February 8, 2022 for the second time over the course of her livestreaming career and the reason for her getting banned was because she was seen using the c-word on stream.

As she addressed her fans in the eight-minute-long video, JustaMinx said the following to clarify matters related to her Twitch ban.

“Its coming full circle. It’s for a derogatory slur. Now I am not laughing because I am repenting. And I am hoping I can appeal. Because you know it is my main source of income. I make literally like everything over there (Twitch). The slur was c****er."

She was eventually unbanned after a week. She mentioned that she would change the style of her edgy content and would no longer use inappropriate language during her streams.

1) Pokimane

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" was also banned from the platform for a short period of time when she was struck with a DMCA ban hammer on her main Twitch channel.

At the onset of the year, Pokimane decided to dive into the controversial "react" meta, where she ended up watching a couple of episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Soon enough, she received a temporary suspension from the platform. Her fans and viewers poked a bit of fun at her following this.

This was the streamer's first-ever ban on the platform, which resulted in her getting suspended for only twelve hours, but little did she know that another huge controversy was in line for her when JiDionPremium raided her Twitch channel in the following days.

