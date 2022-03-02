5 streamers who left Twitch due to controversial reasons

Twitch has been the place to be for streamers across the world for over a decade, with over hundreds of thousands of people streaming on the platform every day. However, not everyone can call the site their home, with many streamers being forced off it for various controversial reasons.

This list will take a brief look at five streamers who no longer use Twitch and will delve into the circumstances behind their inability to stay on the site. This list does not rank any of these individual streamers, as their situations and circumstances are all different, and thus incomparable.

5 streamers who have left Twitch under controversial reasons

5) Indiefoxx

Indiefoxx, formerly one of Twitches largest hot tub streamers (Image via Indiefoxx Twitter)

Indiefoxx was one of the most popular hot tub streamers before she was banned from the site last year, rivaling Amouranth at the time. However, it seems her popularity led to her downfall, as many that used Twitch were complaining at the time that streamers displaying raunchy content shouldn't be allowed.

Indiefoxx✨ @indiefoxxlive No offense but why is Twitch so lax on their banning now. I see many ppl doing exactly verbatim what I got banned for. Like if you're going to make an example of me fine, but do it for everyone. Or it just looks like you were blatantly bias against only me. No offense but why is Twitch so lax on their banning now. I see many ppl doing exactly verbatim what I got banned for. Like if you're going to make an example of me fine, but do it for everyone. Or it just looks like you were blatantly bias against only me.

She received her ban on June 28, 2021, which is currently still in effect with no end in sight. She still uploads to YouTube fairly regularly, posting fashion videos where she showcases new outfits released by popular brands like Victoria's Secret.

While the ban didn't kill her career, she would almost certainly still be rivaling Amouranth on Twitch if she continued streaming.

4) Leafyishere

Leafyishere, one of the most controversial figures in YouTube's history (Image via YouTube Leafyishere)

Leafyishere was one of the most popular YouTubers during 2015-2016, creating extremely popular content focused around giving harsh commentary about popular videos or people that piqued his interest.

His career was built on criticizing others, at times making comments that were found distasteful by the majority of the internet. He went on a two-year hiatus starting in 2017, leaving his fanbase to find other creators across the web.

Rod Breslau @Slasher sources: Leafy has been permanently banned by Twitch sources: Leafy has been permanently banned by Twitch

Rod Breslau @Slasher again Twitch's statement connecting to this tweet:



“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates our rules, or that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.” again Twitch's statement connecting to this tweet:“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates our rules, or that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.”

Once he returned to making videos on YouTube, he was out for blood, making videos attacking many large internet figures for their character or their fans behavior.

One of his targets was the popular streamer Pokimane, making many videos criticizing her and her fans. This led to Twitch, YouTube, and most other social media sites permanently banning him for his harassment of the female streamer, attempting to avoid further controversies.

3) IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed, the internet's current favorite raging gamer (Image via Twitter IShowSpeed)

IShowSpeed has become one of the internet's favorite creators as of late, becoming extremely popular for his outbursts of rage while playing video games. However, it seems like Twitch isn't as much of a fan as the rest of the internet, and for good reason.

While on popular streamer Adin Ross's livestream, IShowSpeed made aggressive and derogatory comments towards another female guest, causing other streamers and most of the viewers to become uncomfortable.

Following this stream, he was banned permanently from the site. He now streams on YouTube, becoming massively popular despite the backlash and ban.

2) JiDion

JiDion, the man who was banned after his first partnered stream (Image via YouTube JiDion)

Similar to Leafyishere, Jidion was banned for making comments on Pokimane's previous controversies as well as sending his fans to her stream to spam messages belittling her and her audience.

With Twitch having very little tolerance for this kind of behavior, he was handed a fourteen-day ban, which later evolved into a permanent ban.

WiDion @Jidion6 Ask me and Poki questions Ask me and Poki questions https://t.co/WwG3s8WCuk

Since the ban, JiDion and Pokimane have made amends and have made some YouTube videos together to further show that there is no bad blood between the two. Furthermore, he has gained more fans than ever before after being banned from Twitch, making him one of the few cases of people being more successful after their exit.

1) Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect, the internet's favorite boomer streamer (Image via Twitter Dr Disrespect)

Dr Disrespect is perhaps the most famous case in Twitch's history of unexplained bans, as the famous streamer was banned from the site without an official statement being made. This left fans thouroghly confused, wondering why in the world the two-time champ would be removed disgracefully from the site.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect Champions Club,Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.-Dr Disrespect

Doc has since confirmed that he knows the reason for his ban, but would rather not disclose the information as he is currently legally pursuing Twitch. He now streams on YouTube, where after some time of gaining back his built-up audience, he is quite successful.

With such a sudden ban, one could only wonder as to why, as well as how much more popular Dr Disrespect would be if he wasn't banned.

While each streamer may have separately had a different impact on the platform in wildly different ways, it's undeniable that some names on this list could have been even more popular if they weren't banned from their streaming site of choice.

However, it seems like some of the aforementioned streamers have been able to use the rise of attention to their advantage, showing that a ban doesn't neccisarily kill a career.

