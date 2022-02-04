“Was this whole situation for publicity?”: Jidionpremium calls it peace with Pokimane as fans accuse them of staging the controversy

JiDion "Jidionpremium" and Imane "Pokimane" seemingly ended their drama, inadvertently creating tension among their fans.
The two were involved in a drawn-out fiasco after JiDion was suspended and eventually banned from Twitch for sending a hate raid to Imane and continuing to harass her outside of the platform.
Despite JiDion uploading a picture with Imane and going on Instagram Live to hint at their beef being solved, fans aren't so convinced, with many claiming they faked the entire controversy for "clout."
During the Instagram Live where he revealed information regarding an upcoming video supposedly explaining everything, JiDion dropped the following question:
"Was this whole situation for publicity?"
Jidionpremium says he'll reveal all about his beef with Pokimane soon
JiDion's picture with Imane has shocked fans of both the content creators, as the move was completely unexpected due to the severity of the hate sent in from all directions.
Soon after JiDion posted the picture, he went live on Instagram, saying the following:
"You all are probably wondering, 'What the f**k is happening right now? Did I FaZe rug y'all? Was this whole situation for publicity?' But guess what. All your answers are going to be answered- or no, all your questions are going to be answered in like, three to five weeks, I don't know, it's going to take me a minute to post the video."
He continued, bringing up the apology video he had made for Imane earlier:
"But um.. like- like, bro, I, like, in the apology video I made on my second channel y'all, told you guys I don't like beef, like, I'm a chill dude, like, I don't know. That's all I got to say."
The streamer then left fans with one final statement:
"I guess the only thing I would want to say bro, is if you guys have a disagreement with a person, it can always be mended. That's all I'm going to say right now. It can always be mended."
He turned the livestream off soon after, leaving fans with even more questions than they had originally.
Fans differ in opinion following Jidionpremium and Pokimane ending their beef
Following JiDion's Instagram Live and his picture with Imane, many fans are unsure how to react. Some have begun to claim that the whole situation was staged from the beginning.
However, others didn't share the same view, stating that they must have talked it out behind the scenes like adults.
The debate regarding whether it was a setup or not continues to rage on. For now, fans must wait for either Pokimane to speak on the situation or for JiDion's video release for their doubts and conspiracies to be fully cleared.