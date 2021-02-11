Where is LeafyIsHere? YouTuber was banned for bullying and harassment

The YouTuber Calvin Lee Veil, commonly known as LeafyIsHere, was permanently banned from YouTube in 2020 because he violated the platform's harassment policies. Shortly thereafter, his YouTube account was also terminated, and the streamer's Twitch account was removed within the span of a few weeks.
LeafyIsHere was the hub of controversy when he was actively streaming and creating content. He has been on the receiving end of accusations alleging use of racial slurs to those that claim that Leafy threatened them.
Where is LeafyIsHere now?
Anyone who followed LeafyIsHere knew about his edgy style. His content about other streamers is what seems to have gotten him kicked off YouTube and Twitch.
Although some on the internet found his content to be problematic and believed that the ban was deserved, another section believes that fellow internet personalities Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Ethan Klien were the reason behind his ban.
The internet has gone back-and-forth about this topic for some time. Whenever this topic comes up, this blame game ensues.
The funniest part is that LeafyIsHere was banned from Twitch the day Pokimane returned from her break, leading people to assume that she had a hand in his ban.
One user further pointed out that Pokimane was the ambassador for Twitch, and Leafy was making content about her. That's why he got banned. Other users believe that Pokimane fans mass reported Leafy's content, resulting in the ban.
Twitch streamers hopped on to the bandwagon to celebrate LeafyIsHere's ban from YouTube.
Despite all of that, LeafyIsHere returned to YouTube back in Decembitser 2020. He was tasked with making videos for RedBloom LLC.
The new channel was called "Leafy." However, that channel was banned again within a few days of its creation for violating YouTube's Terms of Service. He also uploaded a few videos to StoryFire, a video platform developed to rival YouTube.
Fellow internet personality Daniel "KeemStar" Keem has always been in support of LeafyIsHere. The two usually play Minecraft together, as indicated by a recent tweet on Leafy's Twitter.
Although not on any other platforms, LeafyIsHere is active on Twitter and Instagram.Published 11 Feb 2021, 21:14 IST