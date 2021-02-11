Where is LeafyIsHere? YouTuber was banned for bullying and harassment

The YouTuber Calvin Lee Veil, commonly known as LeafyIsHere, was permanently banned from YouTube in 2020 because he violated the platform's harassment policies. Shortly thereafter, his YouTube account was also terminated, and the streamer's Twitch account was removed within the span of a few weeks.

LeafyIsHere was the hub of controversy when he was actively streaming and creating content. He has been on the receiving end of accusations alleging use of racial slurs to those that claim that Leafy threatened them.

Where is LeafyIsHere now?

Leafy discovering who got his channel banned. pic.twitter.com/behNoD4itC — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 14, 2020

Anyone who followed LeafyIsHere knew about his edgy style. His content about other streamers is what seems to have gotten him kicked off YouTube and Twitch.

Twitch TOS: don’t say n word

Leafy: nigga

*Leafy gets banned*

How are people not understanding this lol — Limas (@limasWK) September 11, 2020

He “it was a joke...kinda”, and good thing he got banned on twitch for saying the N word and making death threats towards Hasan then. Not everything is censorship, leafy is just an idiot that repeatedly breaks TOS — Dustin, son of Dustin. (@stankdiugh) September 12, 2020

Although some on the internet found his content to be problematic and believed that the ban was deserved, another section believes that fellow internet personalities Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Ethan Klien were the reason behind his ban.

The internet has gone back-and-forth about this topic for some time. Whenever this topic comes up, this blame game ensues.

And surprise surprise. It’s all of the Pokimane videos that got striked pic.twitter.com/VCODVeGwvr — DarkneSS... 👹👹👹 (@killerpenguin13) August 22, 2020

Everyone was mad that he was punching down.



Leafy took a break.



Then Leafy came back this time punching while also making other kinds of videos just for the fun of it.



Direct criticism of other people is now bullying.



Half of those Pokimane videos weren't even about her. — KAL (@dabstrider) August 22, 2020

The funniest part is that LeafyIsHere was banned from Twitch the day Pokimane returned from her break, leading people to assume that she had a hand in his ban.

Did Ethan Klein report and ban you from Twitch too? — 『𝕁𝕒𝕧𝕒 』 (@atom1k_java_) September 12, 2020

so i guess pokimane exposed as pedophile blackmailer or something @TeamYouTube why was i even suspended again with no strikes - most of your lame policy changes were made in 2018 when i wasnt even making videos. If there isnt an appeal thats fine just sick of seeing these emails. pic.twitter.com/MqexqqxvCy — Leafy (@Leafy) November 28, 2020

One user further pointed out that Pokimane was the ambassador for Twitch, and Leafy was making content about her. That's why he got banned. Other users believe that Pokimane fans mass reported Leafy's content, resulting in the ban.

LoL Just gonna leave this here Twitch pic.twitter.com/OctzQvmxGE — Whö (@whozae) September 11, 2020

Leafy + Pokimane= YouTube Ban

leafy + Pokimane=Leafy Twitch ban — Whö (@whozae) September 11, 2020

Twitch streamers hopped on to the bandwagon to celebrate LeafyIsHere's ban from YouTube.

good! they got rid of a racist. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 22, 2020

Man, Leafy is trending and the only thing I have to say about it is that is good. YouTube shouldn't allow content that's primarily focused around bullying people anyway, it's so toxic and does nothing to further the degrading image of YT-ers, hopefully he stays gone this time — Jeff Fabre (@Jeff_like_Feff) August 22, 2020

Leafy has not survived in today’s climate. Leafy was banned off of youtube for good and will be missed forever. It looks like the tier 3 pokimane subs have finally succeeded. #FreeLeafy pic.twitter.com/58G4VIhpTt — Frosty (@onlyfrostyy) August 22, 2020

Literally @Leafy Just got fucked. Leafy was and still is my Favorite commentary youtuber since 2015 him getting terminated on youtube actually breaks my heart I grew up watching leafy and now I cant even clock back into his old videos to have a nice laugh again #FreeLeafy. Stolen pic.twitter.com/fxJetFF04E — tsuki loofi (@Its_Loofi) August 22, 2020

every one thats happy leafy got terminated ur fucken brain dead , one of the biggest commentary youtubers got removed because he made jokes that youtube did not laugh at, and your happy wtf@SusanWojcicki wtf #FreeLeafyIsHere — ray (@ray36787984) August 22, 2020

Despite all of that, LeafyIsHere returned to YouTube back in Decembitser 2020. He was tasked with making videos for RedBloom LLC.

BREAKING: @Leafy

hired by https://t.co/ys8JOZilC7 to make YouTube content for their channel! https://t.co/dNQB2i4CuA Just spoke to Leafy he says he plans on making comments on the Pyro drama pic.twitter.com/Ylzn4yoU97 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 24, 2020

The new channel was called "Leafy." However, that channel was banned again within a few days of its creation for violating YouTube's Terms of Service. He also uploaded a few videos to StoryFire, a video platform developed to rival YouTube.

since my channel was sniped by THEM - me and @KEEMSTAR been building a dynasty pic.twitter.com/vvdn6cYR3o — Leafy (@Leafy) February 4, 2021

big project with keemstar coming soon pretty excited — Leafy (@Leafy) February 4, 2021

Fellow internet personality Daniel "KeemStar" Keem has always been in support of LeafyIsHere. The two usually play Minecraft together, as indicated by a recent tweet on Leafy's Twitter.

Although not on any other platforms, LeafyIsHere is active on Twitter and Instagram.