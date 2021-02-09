Pokimane launches new lifestyle channel "Imane"

Imane "Pokimane" Anys, primarily known for her video gaming content, is looking to branch out and diversify herself.

Taking the first step towards that goal, Pokimane has just announced that she is launching a second YouTube channel under the title "Imane." Aimed at being more of a passion project than content that is tailored to succeed in terms of views, Pokimane talks about what will and won't be featured on the new channel.

meet imane~ ^_^ ✨

my personal channel and passion project <3



watch & subscribe! https://t.co/kKTkpxSlKW pic.twitter.com/nJZgRD5nVG — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 8, 2021

Pokimane's new lifestyle channel "Imane"

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer announced her new channel's opening on Twitter, and the post has since received overwhelming support from fans. Currently hosting one video at over 180,000 views and 65,000 subscribers within 24 hours of going live, the channel is already growing rapidly.

The channel's official description reads, "Gamer girl in a lifestyle world ^_^." Pokimane describes the channel as a passion project that is not tailored to get views. It has been suggested that it will mostly be free of the usual gaming content that she makes.

When talking about what kind of content fans should expect from the channel, the 24 year old internet icon had the following to say:

"Chatty or topic videos, tutorials on random things, whether it's languages I want to pick up or new hobbies, hauls, reviews, makeup, skincare, vlogs of course, reading, watch lists and honestly anything that involves sharing something that I enjoy"

Pokimane rounds off the video by asking fans what they'd like to see go up on the channel, urging them to leave their suggestions in the comments.

