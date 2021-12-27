Top 3 most controversial Twitch streamer bans of 2021

Twitch has a notorious reputation for handing out unexpected bans to its streamers. However, 2021 saw several Twitch bans that stirred up quite the controversy among the streamers' fanbase.

Here are some of the most controversial Twitch bans handed out in 2021.

Twitch streamers who were banned for bizarre reasons in 2021

Disguised Toast

Disguised Toast recently made his official return to Twitch after streaming on Facebook Gaming for two years. However, back in April this year, he received an unexpected ban from the platform when he was watching one of his older clips where a player had used a homophobic slur.

While it was commendable that the purple platform is trying to discourage people from spreading negativity and hate on the platform, their methods of handling the same were rather bizarre.

xQc

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is no stranger to Twitch bans, having received almost six bans so far. However, the streamer received a Twitch ban this year during the Olympics, when he decided to livestream the event. His account was struck with a DMCA ban, and the streamer could not access it for approximately five hours.

BuddyYaga @BuddyYaga The @Olympics holds events to "Unite the world" and "Show pride for your country" but @Twitch isn't having any of that, with a quick ban on @xQc for sharing it with his viewers. I get there are rules, but damn, he's showing a WORLD event, that should be shared anyways. Dumb. The @Olympics holds events to "Unite the world" and "Show pride for your country" but @Twitch isn't having any of that, with a quick ban on @xQc for sharing it with his viewers. I get there are rules, but damn, he's showing a WORLD event, that should be shared anyways. Dumb.

Although the streamer himself apologized for the same soon after, his fans were not pleased about the former Overwatch pro's Twitch ban.

Hasanabi

Hasanabi is the latest among the list of streamers who have received unexpected Twitch bans. The streamer had recently been fighting people on the internet about the use of the term "cracker." While most people believe it is a racist slur against white people, Hasan argues against it. The community was divided over this debate for quite a long time.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky HasanAbi has now been banned on Twitch for the use of the word “cracker”



What y’all think? HasanAbi has now been banned on Twitch for the use of the word “cracker”What y’all think? https://t.co/0sSRT8mCei

After a few days of back and forth, the streamer was struck with Twitch's infamous ban hammer, which further infuriated the streamer. Although Twitch did not mention any explicit reason for the ban, Hasan is certain that the ongoing debate was what led to his Twitch ban.

Twitch has quite the reputation for handing out inexplicable bans to its streamers, and it seemed like the trend did not change at all in 2021.

