Where is Indiefoxx now?: Amouranth's rival who was banned from Twitch for controversial ASMR streams

Controversial ASMR streamer Janelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres currently appears to be indefinitely suspended from Twitch, which is overall her fifth suspension of the year.

Indiefoxx along with Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has come under close scrutiny in recent months following a plethora of “sexually suggestive” live streams. Both the streamers were initially suspended after engaging in the “hot-tub” meta on the platform.

However, Indiefoxx in particular has been suspended a total of five times in 2021 alone. The streamer was initially suspended twice for her antics related to the “hot-tub” meta. This was followed by what was her fifth overall ban in June 2021.

Both Indiefoxx and Amouranth were suspended within minutes of each other, with their role in the promotion of the suggestive “ASMR” meta being the main reason behind it. Regardless, while Amouranth has since returned to Twitch, albeit with suspended advertising, Indiefoxx is still suspended on the platform.

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

Indiefoxx is still banned on Twitch despite being suspended for the same reason as Amouranth

Indiefoxx’s first Twitch suspension of 2021 came on 29th January. She was unbanned on February 1st before being suspended for three days again. One of her hot-tub streams, along with the fact that the streamer had written names of her viewers on her body, were said to be the reasons behind the two suspensions.

The account isn't a partner anymore as of today pic.twitter.com/epcqnqSElH — CommanderRoot (@CommanderRoot) July 1, 2021

Indiefoxx was then banned for a day on 23rd February for a day before being suspended twice again. A three-day suspension for “selling Twitch services or features” came on April 7th before she was suspended alongside Amouranth on 19th June. Like Amouranth, Indiefoxx also claimed that her Twitch advertising had been suspended for the time being.

there's something to go by. There is no known policy for what results in a streamer being put on this blacklist. With characteristic opacity, The only thing twitch made clear is that it is unclear whether or when my account can be reinstated. — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

However, Amouranth was able to return to the platform on June 22nd. Indiefoxx, on the other hand, could only temporarily return and was suspended again a week later on 29th June. The ban has not yet been lifted by Twitch, although most people will argue that her infringements were quite similar to the ones Amouranth committed.

So apparently I have accumulated a large fart fetish community wtf! 🤣 I thought y'all were meming — Jenelle 💖 (@notIndiefoxx) July 26, 2021

Regardless, this does not seem to have a big impact on her overall online presence. Indiefoxx has not been active on YouTube for months but regularly posts content on an adult platform along with TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. For now, it seems that Indiefoxx has been suspended on TikTok as well.

A lot of bad stuff happened to me lately. But I don't complain I just find solutions and keep my head up. — Jenelle 💖 (@notIndiefoxx) July 10, 2021

On July 16th, Indiefoxx posted the following tweet claiming that she is currently working on her “music”. The streamer said that she has an entire album she is scared of putting out and created most of the music even before she made it as an internet personality.

Worked on music for the first time in a long time. Maybe this one I won't be so shy to release sooner than later. Lul I have a whole album I'm terrified of putting out. It was before I became Indiefoxx, it's interesting to see how the music has changed now. — Jenelle 💖 (@notIndiefoxx) July 15, 2021

Regardless, considering the overall response that Amouranth and her supporters had when she was suspended, Indiefoxx should be concerned about her suspension, with there being no update currently about when her ban will be revoked.

