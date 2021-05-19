Twitch streamer Amouranth has her channel's advertising suspended indefinitely

The internet personality known as Amouranth on all of her social media accounts has turned to Twitter to inform her followers that she has been demonetized on Twitch. She claims she believes her content does not violate Twitch's Terms of Service and does not understand why she is facing these repercussions or what for.

Twitch indefinitely suspends Amouranth's Advertising over violating its ToS

While the Twitch community is widely known for hosting several entertaining gaming channels, be it video games or table top streaming, there are plenty of other internet personalities who interact with their audiences using this live streaming platform.

With 2.8 million followers on Twitch, Amouranth has earned a large following. Though her content often features her horses or some ASMR moments, Amouranth's Twitch account, like all of her other social media accounts, mostly focuses on mature and revealing content. After a stream involving her sitting on top of a Pickle Rick floatation device in her typically revealing garb, she has turned to Twitter to inform her fans of what she feels is a great injustice.

Yesterday I was informed that Twitch has Indefinitely Suspended Advertising on my channel



Twitch didn't reach out in any way whatsoever. I had to initiate the conversation after noticing, without any prior warning, all the ads revenue had disappeared from my Channel Analytics — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

there's something to go by. There is no known policy for what results in a streamer being put on this blacklist. With characteristic opacity, The only thing twitch made clear is that it is unclear whether or when my account can be reinstated. — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

Although Amouranth argues that Twitch's Terms of Service are unclear, the screenshot below comes directly from Twitch's Terms of Service, which can be found after a quick Google search.

It is clearly written under the the "Prohibited Content" category that creators are asked not to share "obscene" or "objective" content. With "obscene" being defined by Oxford Languages as "offensive or disgusting by accepted standards of morality and decency," the question of Amouranth's portrayal of herself comes into play.

Prohibited Content{Image via Twitch}

Questions can, and should, be asked regarding who defines "decency" and "morality." But, the general consensus is that wearing lingerie while sitting on a pickle pool floaty and offering to write "c*mwh**re" on one's forehead for subscriptions does not qualify as decent content that individuals of all ages should be able to access without warning.

On the one hand it is completely understandable why they would do that given your content, I vehemently agree that is not something they should be able to immediately and indefinitely take away without warning and the precedent it sets is indeed scary. — Scott Jund (@ScottJund) May 18, 2021

There are plenty of sites that allow for liberating content to be created regarding sexuality, intimate self-presentation, and other areas that Amouranth may find to be suitable. While individuals reserve the right to create the content they desire, they must understand which platform works best for them.

You stream soft porn content on a site for young people. You actively exploited their TOS to the maximum extent. And you seriously have the audacity to complain about this? Just wow. — Christian Hensen (@henseat) May 18, 2021

inb4 all the haters comment saying you deserve it 🙄 — PixieKittie🔴LIVE NOW! (@pixiekittie_) May 18, 2021

As it currently stands, Amouranth's Twitch account has been stripped of its monetary advertising abilities and it seems it very well may stay that way.