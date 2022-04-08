Twitch streamer who threatened to shoot Twitch headquarters has been permanently banned yet again

Twitch streamer and speedrunner Narcissa Wright has yet again been permanently banned from the livestreaming platform.

The content creator first made headlines on March 22, 2022, when she threatened to inflict self harm and shoot people present at the Twitch headquarters. The tweet in talks has since been deleted from the social media platform.

Twitch streamer threatens to shoot people at Twitch headquarters (Image via narcissawright/Twitter)

Following this, Narcissa Wright appealed her suspension which resulted in her receiving a reduced time to serve her ban period on the platform, which left people confused.

The Twitch streamer yet again started to trend on April 8, 2022. She updated her fans that she was permanently banned from Twitch for the second time in a row and has appealed once more, trying to reduce or remove the permanent ban from her primary Twitch channel.

Her latest tweet said the following:

narcissa @narcissawright twitch gave me another permanent suspension today.

i guess all the replyguys hooping and hollering will be happy. i did send an appeal though... twitch gave me another permanent suspension today.i guess all the replyguys hooping and hollering will be happy. i did send an appeal though...

Social media reacts to Twitch streamer Narcissa Wright recieving another permanent suspension from Twitch

People on different social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter were confused and infuriated when they learned that Narcissa Wright had been unbanned from the platform following her serious threats targeted towards Twitch.

Some influencers like Adin Ross and JiDion came out and questioned Twitch's decision to repeal Narcissa's permanent suspension. Adin Ross can be seen reacting to the Twitch streamer's unban in the clip below.

Adin Ross said the following where he questioned Twitch and their transparancy for banning and unbanning various content creators on the platform:

"I don't know bro. Point is, Twitch, I see where your bans come from but its like, to me, it's just like, this situation, this (pointing at Narcissa Wright's threat), shoot people at Twitch headquarters is crazy bro. It's crazy."

Following Narcissa Wright's tweet confirming that she had been banned for the second time, a number of people were seen reacting to her tweet. Some people mentioned that the streamer should be happy since Twitch did not go ahead and issue an arrest for the threat she made.

kotaku.com/sega-tokyo-jap… @narcissawright Hey look at the bright side, Twitch didnt send the cops to arrest you. @narcissawright Hey look at the bright side, Twitch didnt send the cops to arrest you. japantoday.com/category/crime… kotaku.com/sega-tokyo-jap…

Others reacted by stating that her second permanent suspension was a good thing that had happened.

Vackey23 @vackey23 @narcissawright Well you did threaten twitch headquarters. So um you don't have anybody but yourself to blame. @narcissawright Well you did threaten twitch headquarters. So um you don't have anybody but yourself to blame.

A thread regarding this topic went viral on the LSF subreddit. With more than 1,300 upvotes and 200 comments at the time of writing, people continued to express their amusement about the fact that the streamer was unbanned from the platform for a short duration after threatening to shoot the platform's headquarters.

Some suggested that an investigation should be initiated against Narcissa Wright, looking at the severity of her threat.

A few poked fun at Twitch as well.

Some Redditors speculated on what might have gone in the background on Twitch.

Conversation threads related to the Twitch streamer continue to gain traction as more and more people provide their thoughts on this specific subject. Many people support Twitch's action of banning Narcissa Wright following her negative antics of imposing harm towards herself and others.

