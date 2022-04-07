"Stop baiting women haters": xQc reacts to accusations of "racially motivated" statements against IShowSpeed

Felix "xQc" is the latest big-name content creator to provide their thoughts regarding the ongoing drama related to YouTuber IShowSpeed.

A Twitter drama started to erupt on April 7, 2022, when Jake Lucky, an esports commentator and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, exposed an antic displayed by IShowSpeed, who was seen being misogynistic in-game while he played the competitive shooter Valorant.

The tweet in question went on to go viral as the clip featuring IShowSpeed garnered a massive viewership of 2.7 million views in the initial twelve hours of its publishing.

Due to the nature of the situation, a number of influencers were seen reacting to the clip where the host of DramaAlert, Daniel "Keemstar", started to build up controversy by calling out Jake Lucky's tweet as being "racially motivated."

Noticing what Keemstar was trying to imply, Twitch mega streamer xQc hopped into this conversation where he took a direct diss against the former by stating:

"Apparently keemstar seems to think that "is a female talking to me? Get off the game and do your wash and dishes" is good "trash talk" or even "trash talk" at all. Pretty rich to try to use the racism card while overlooking blatant sexism. Stop baiting women haters. Getting old."

Twitter goes into a frenzy as xQc reacts to Keemstar's take on the IShowSpeed drama

Multiple social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit went into a frenzy following IShowSpeed's meltdown while playing the competitive First Person Shooter, developed by Riot Games. A number of people had a negative reaction towards the whole debacle and did not side with IShowSpeed as a whole.

Things took a dramatic turn when the controversy started to trend on Twitter and it became more of a Jake Lucky versus Keemstar situation. After a constant back and forth between the two content creators and influencers, some big-name Twitch personalities started to hop in and provide their stance on the situation.

Jake Lucky's reaction towards Keemstar's comment (Image via Jake Lucky/Twitter)

The drama continued to build up as xQc commented and provided his take after a couple of hours following Keemstar's statement. The French-Canadian livestreamer seemed to be in a more serious tone and did not tweet in his regular, all-caps manner, which he is usually known for.

Within two hours of xQc tweeting his opinion, the tweet sat at having more than eleven thousand likes, where fans and audiences reacted in the following manner:

Some folks have suggested that Keemstar might target xQc in the future.

Some fans suggested that the Twitch streamer watch more clips and videos regarding the drama, where fans seemed to side with the YouTube streamer IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed apologizes for his actions

After Jake Lucky's initial tweet started to gain an unexpected amount of traction, Darren "IShowSpeed" uploaded a one-and-a-half-minute-long video on Twitter where he apologized for his recent actions.

In his apology clip, Speed stated:

"What's good, everybody? There's a clip, you know, that I've seen that's going crazy right now with me, having an altercation with a girl when I was playing Valorant. You know what I am saying?"

He continued:

"And I want to say a few things from that situation. But that day, you know, I wasn't having a good day, you know. I was getting a lot of racist text-to-speech, donations, a lot of people, you know, talking about my dead aunt, that isn't great right now."

Speed added:

"But look, I don't want to make that no excuse. I am wrong. I am not trying to justify. I am just saying that day, I just don't bash people for no reason. That's what I am coming from, from that. You know, I am completely wrong. I was completely wrong in that situation. I can't say anything to justify that situation right there."

IShowSpeed provided some of his opinions regarding the clip in the talks when he mentioned:

"But that clip is from months ago and I changed from that and I grew. I'm young. I am very young. Every situation I grow and I change, you know, and I got to become a better person. That is not me, no more. That is not me."

As a concluding remark, IShowSpeed said that:

"I apologized from that girl. I apologize... if that girl wants to hit me up and say anything, you know, I would love to hear her out. I apologize, that's not me. That clip is from months ago. I am sorry man. Peace out."

Jake Lucky himself was seen replying to the address made by IShowSpeed and thanked him for providing an explanation.

The original thread posted by Jake continues to get more reactions as it stays one of the trending topics on Twitter at the time of writing this. With more than 76k likes and more than six thousand comments, more reactions from multiple influencers are bound to surface.

