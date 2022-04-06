Twitch streamer breaks her PC’s side panel on stream

Twitch streamer Miekii was seen helping one of his friends help build her gaming PC over a Skype call. As his friend Minxkittyy followed what Miekki directed to do in order to build the gaming PC in the most efficient and perfect manner, Minxkittyy ended up doing something that she would go on to regret for some time to come.

Twitch streamer MinxKittyy breaks her computer's tempered glass side panel on stream

VOD for the clip begins at 00:27:09

Twitch streamer Miekii was on a quest to help his friend and content creator, Minxkittyy, make her personal computer work. Miekii started off with a Skype video call to get an impression of what was wrong with her current PC and what could be done to fix it.

After being on the video call for about twenty odd minutes, both the streamers seemed to know how to move forward with their current task at hand. As Miekii directed Minxkittyy on how to move ahead and take the necessary steps, Minxkittyy started to unscrew the side panel of her PC's CPU.

Miekii asked her to show her PC to him in a proper fashion. He then directed her to remove the tempered glass side panel carefully and slowly. He her directed her by saying:

"Is that a glass panel? Okay, there should be one side, at least one side of the computer that you can take off. Can you take off that glass panel, or can you take off the other side?"

Astounded by what Minxkittyy had to do, she exclaimed by saying:

"What?! I guess if I can unscew it, yeah. I don't know. I think so, yeah. Hold on. Oh my god! You're making me take it out?"

Miekii laughed while listening to how surprised Minxkittyy sounded. After figuring out what she had to do, Minxkittyy said:

"Oh yeah, because it came from storage. Half the day right after filming today like, getting this s**t out of the storage place, litearlly from like weird place in Singapore. I don't even know like which place it was. Like, my camera...."

As she was conversing with Miekii, Minxkittyy broke the side panel of her PC due to her putting too much tension with the screws still in place. The female streamer loudly shouted due to the shock from the tempered glass breaking.

Showing his concern, Miekii immediately asked:

"Careful, careful, careful! Oh! Are you okay? I saw that! Are you okay?"

Minxkittyy still in shock, replied by saying:

"No! It just shattered!"

Trying to reason with her, Miekii said:

"I don't think you unscrewed the bottom right one. Oh my god."

Minxkittyy panned her camera to show the damage done and it looked like she was about to cry. Still in shock, Minxkittyy stated that:

"I am traumatized. Oh my god!"

Fans react to Minxkittyy breaking her PC's side panel

Fans and audiences on Reddit were shocked to see how Minxkittyy broke her computer's delicate side panel. Some of the fans provided their take on this incident and some expressed their concern for Minxkittyy.

The PC building stream came to a halt after this tragic incident. The Twitch streamer Miekii continued to stream for the next seven more hours, during which he played a variety of games with Minxkittyy.

