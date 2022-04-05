“I do not care about your virtual online Reddit fantasies”: Tyler1 provides his take on r/place Twitch meta

Twitch streamer Tyler1 hosted his regular livestream where he played his signature game, League of Legends. While waiting in the pre-game lobby and choosing his champion, a viewer in his chat asked him to help other streamers conquer their fields in the trending and seasonal subreddit, r/Place.

Providing his thoughts and opinions regarding this topic, Tyler said:

"Guys, listen, I do not care about your little virtual online Reddit fantasies that you try to live in and play out. You hear me?"

Tyler1 provides sharp repose to viewer asking him to help them in r/Place

Tyler was just a couple of hours in during one of his most recent broadcasts, where he had just loaded into the pre-game lobby of the popular MOBA.

Waiting for his turn to pick a support, Tyler1 received a message from a viewer in the Twitch chat, asking the streamer to provide his help to help the French community on the r/Place subreddit.

Starting by talking about this subject, Tyler mentioned:

"Bro, listen. I had somebody in here come earlier and say, help France, they're being invaded on r/place!"

Providing his initial impression by saying that he does not care about people hyping up the seasonal subreddit, Tyler added he is not inclined to stream content related to it. The internet star even impersonated the way some viewers asked him to go on the subreddit and said:

"Oh, Tyler, we're going into a war! Help us! They put some pixels over our pixels! Come help us, Tyler!"

He continued:

"I don't care, bro. Look at you. Say it out loud, right now, in real life. Say it. You sound like f***ing losers, man. Godd**n!"

VOD for the clip begins at 02:36:13

He read some replies people gave in his Twitch chat for a couple of seconds. The Twitch star then followed up by providing a hilarious analogy about the subject by stating:

"Like, seriously. Walk into a bar, for instance, and be like, 'Yo guys! Real quick, over there on the internet, somebody put about a five, six, seven; about twenty pixels over our pixels that were previously there. Can you guys come and help us?'"

He continued to talk past this analogy when he said:

"Like, bro, they'll f***ing take you out by your underwear, throw you in the f***ing alley and start whooping on you, bro. Come on, guys! Seriously, they will, man. You sound like f***ing freaks typing that s**t."

The League of Legends streamer soon concluded by talking about the subject and reacted to messages sent to him by various other chat members of his channel.

Fans react to Tyler1's take on r/Place

Fans and audiences on Reddit expected this kind of a take from Tyler1 and questioned the viewer about their decision to ask him about the ongoing viral trend on Reddit.

Some viewers commented about his League of Legends addiction.

Others had hilarious reactions to the streamer's take:

Tyler is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, League of Legends content creators on the platform, with a massive following of 4.8 million people and averages a concurrent viewership of around 21k people per stream.

Edited by Ravi Iyer