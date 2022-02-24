“It’s cause he can’t f**king stand being around you”: Tyler1 calls out viewer’s girlfriend during recent League of Legends stream

During a recent League of Legends stream, Tyler1 put a viewer’s girlfriend on blast. She had asked why her boyfriend watches so much of the streamer instead of spending time with her. In typical Tyler fashion, he showed no mercy, dissing the girl openly in his stream.

Roasting the viewer’s girlfriend, he said that she’s far too annoying to put up with, so they come to watch Tyler instead.

“You on your boyfriend’s account? ‘Ay, sweetcheeks, it’s cause he can’t f**king stand being around you. Newsflash, that’s why, you annoying, nagging little b**ch.”

Tyler1 roasts viewer’s girlfriend during League of Legends stream

After losing a game of League of Legends, the streamer read a comment from a viewer, where they asked why their boyfriend spends so much time watching Tyler1’s streams.

“Why does my boyfriend spend so much time watching this shoot?”

He pulled up this Twitch viewer’s name on stream, Cydew1nder, and pointed out the girl in the picture next to a guy. The 26-year-old assumed that the person was on their boyfriend’s account, asking about Tyler’s streams.

(Clip begins at 12:04:05)

This led to the streamer putting the viewer’s girlfriend on blast, which led to a wealth of laughter-based emotes in the chat.

“If you want the facts, so he’d rather drown you out by sitting here and staring at a 6’5”, 255 pound freak of nature. Truth hurts, buttercup.”

While chat laughed, Reddit had an entirely different take on the situation. According to social media, Tyler1 was taken by a troll account.

Reddit responds to Tyler’s roast; loremasters provide details

The thread didn’t bother to talk about the alleged girlfriend being roasted by the streamer and instead pointed out something very interesting: that the Missouri native was taken by a troll account, according to the loremasters.

When someone asks for a loremaster on Reddit, they’re looking for someone with detailed knowledge of a situation. In this case, it’s about a troll account that goes by the name of Cydew1nder.

This led users to think that Tyler either didn’t know it was a troll account or understood and simply played along to entertain the audience. Reddit seems to think it’s a new troll for Tyler1.

One user was honestly impressed that a Reddit/Twitch troll would have so much commitment to their gag. They pointed out that Cydew1nder did not spam the line, so the fact that Tyler took the bait was impressive.

The actual chat log was the real winner, according to Reddit. They pointed out someone in chat who claimed they just got their 8th account in League of Legends permabanned, with another saying “average league player” in response.

According to Reddit, the real madness of this moment was in Tyler’s own chat (Image via Reddit)

Whether real or not, one user laughed, and another thought it hit kind of close to home for reasons that were not elaborated on.

This moment hit a little close to home for one Reddit user (Image via Reddit)

Other users talked about how Tyler still does 15-hour League of Legends streams despite hitting Challenger in all roles, and how it’s an addiction.

There’s no telling whether or not Tyler really knew that the user was trolling him or if he just played along to create a memorable clip, but it certainly caught the attention of his chat and Reddit.

Edited by Ravi Iyer