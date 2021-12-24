"Maybe, in a few years": Tyler1 jokingly shares 'main motivator' for carrying out his rigorous streaming schedule

Following the release of Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp's interview with the Washington Post, many have hailed the streamer as an inspiration for the "rise-and-grind" lifestyle.

After it was made known that the streamer was contracted with Twitch to stream almost 200 hours a month, followers were curious to know what pushed him through the rigorous job schedule.

However, fans were in disbelief when Tyler1 revealed the "dream car" that was supposedly keeping him going.

"Maybe, in a few years, I'll be able to buy that. My dream car."

Tyler1 shares the reason for having a picture of a car on his streaming screen

Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp is known for his bizarre 'bits' and his exaggerated, explosive persona while streaming, with this incident being no different from his usual streaming antics.

The streamer had put up a picture of a van on stream, particularly a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country. Upon a viewer's question asking about the reason for the same, Tyler1 replied:

"Dude, I'll say it one more time. There's a picture of a car on my screen so that every time I look at my OBS, I can see it - to keep me motivated, to keep me grinding, to keep me going forward, and maybe, in a few years, I'll be able to buy that - my dream car."

What makes the situation so hilarious to viewers, however, is the van itself. Despite his best efforts to keep pursuing a stoic and serious response to every question and comment made about the van, longtime fans of Tyler1 knew the streamer was joking.

Reportedly, the van costs only around $988 to $5,100, depending on its usage, condition, and other factors.

In the Washington Post interview that detailed several interesting facts about his life, one that stands out in connection with this incident is that Tyler1 bought an Acura NSX sports car worth $170,000 earlier this year.

C9 Caiyla @macaiyla Yesterday was our 4 year anniversary but we celebrated today 🙇🏽‍♀️❤️ me and my bean tt Yesterday was our 4 year anniversary but we celebrated today 🙇🏽‍♀️❤️ me and my bean tt https://t.co/zF9WG53DR8

The streamer estimated that he made more than $5 million in the past few years, and pays his mother $70,000 per annum to provide him with home-cooked dinner meals every day. As such, the cost of the car would be no problem for him, even if it were to be bumped.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tyler1 often acts brash and rude in front of the camera, but is known to be quite respectful and tame otherwise. During the Fall Guys tournament for Twitch Rivals earlier this year, he and Felix "xQc" Lengyel teamed up with other similar personalities to put on a hilarious show of exaggerated rage, seemingly having accepted their defeat before even starting.

Edited by R. Elahi