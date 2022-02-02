Tyler1 announced to have left esports organization T1

Earlier today, Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp announced that he had left his current esports organization, T1, also known as SK Telecom T1.

The announcement came first via a social media post on Twitter through the official T1 account, which thanked Tyler’s contribution to the organization as a partnered streamer and content creator.

T1 @T1 We’d like to thank @loltyler1 for being a part of the T1 family. We are thankful for the time you’ve spent here and all the memories made. We will continue to watch your growth and we know you’ll continue to shine! #BuiltDifferent We’d like to thank @loltyler1 for being a part of the T1 family. We are thankful for the time you’ve spent here and all the memories made. We will continue to watch your growth and we know you’ll continue to shine! #BuiltDifferent https://t.co/dJ5oOROFrP

Why did Tyler1 leave T1?

Tyler addressed his chat at the start of his livestream when he was twenty-two minutes into his stream, playing League of Legends. As he loaded into the first game of his stream, playing as a support Karma, he notified and addressed his Twitch chat and audience that he had parted ways with his current organization.

“Yeah, so we are officially off T1, sad day, guys. Sad day.”

VOD for the clip below starts at 00:21:51

He continued that there was no particular reason, and it was a mutual decision for both parties to part ways:

“There’s no real reason. It’s mutual. There’s no reason specifically.”

A viewer in his chat told him to try corporate talk, to which he laughed and said:

“I am not a brand. It was not because of a brand risk. Actually, it’s not. I am not a f***ing brand risk.”

He concluded his address and went on to play his first game of the day.

Tyler’s professional relationship with T1 started as a gag of the abbreviation T1 back in 2019. He was eventually signed to the organization in October 2020. Tyler has been featured in numerous YouTube and social media posts for the organization.

Audience reacts to Tyler1 parting ways with T1

Fans on Reddit were both surprised and not surprised to see Tyler parting ways with T1. Some said he hated selling out and doing sponsored streams, while others mentioned it was the end of an era. Others jokingly said they always thought T1 meant Tyler1 instead of SKT T1.

For those unfamiliar, Tyler is a 26-year-old American Twitch streamer who mainly plays League of Legends and sometimes does IRL streams with variety content alongside his girlfriend, Macaiyla.

He focuses on season-based challenges for LoL and averages 30,000 viewers. He has 2.73 million subscribers on YouTube, 4.6 million followers on Twitch, and 719k followers on Instagram, posting about his workouts in the latter.

