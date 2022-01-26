Twitch streamer Tyler1 hits Master rank in League of Legends after just a week and a half

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, a well-known League of Legends streamer, just speedran the grind to Master as a support player in under two weeks. The streamer plans to hit the Master rank in all five roles this year, and has started with support. It didn’t take him that long either.

It’s a huge accomplishment and the first of many for Tyler1 in 2022 as he took his account "COOKIEMONSTER123" to Master tier in no time.

“That should just f**king do it. There it is! There it is. COOKIEMONSTER123, Master tier, week and a half, speedrunning the support challenge, just like that.”

The internet reacts to Tyler1 hitting Masters in League of Legends

It will take some more work to reach Challenger, as only 300 players get to reach those lofty heights. Tyler1 will have to start at the bottom of Grandmaster and climb further if that’s his goal. For now, he can say he did a support speedrun of League of Legends in just a week and a half.

The match itself had Tyler sitting on 5/9/23 as Morgana, while his chat and his fans on Reddit both popped off to support the League of Legends players’ success.

Some fans pointed out that the “Support Main Discord” is in disarray and mad that he got so fast.

Others point out that the excuse of "You can’t carry as support" isn’t valid anymore, and high-skill players should be able to climb with no problem. While it might sound like a jab, it’s a valid point. Blaming one’s own teammates is a recipe for disaster.

This, of course, led to discussion and disagreement, where u/Judgejudyx pointed out that a player’s problems climbing ranks isn’t a partner or teammate’s problem.

Another discussion is how long it took. One user asserted it was the 20,000 hours the streamer had played, while another Redditor agreed that his experience with the game helped. However, they also contended that many other players spend that much time in the game, and can’t do what Tyler did.

One user added that there’s a difference between playing a few games here and there, and playing 10 hours a day for years. There’s no denying the work that Tyler has put into League of Legends.

One of the takes from the Tyler1 thread on Reddit (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another user talked about how skilled Tyler is at macro play, it being his biggest strength. This would make him a natural support main if they want. One Redditor agreed, pointing out that Tyler1 has over 10,000 games as an ADC and knows everything about the role.

The mechanics of the botlane are something the Twitch streamer knows how to work with, so it’s not a shock Tyler could do this.

While a lot of the commentary was about support and Tyler’s play, there were, of course, memes. The streamer's community is definitely excited about his success and will be there for whatever comes next.

