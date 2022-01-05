"Women are better than men": Macaiyla hilariously argues with Tyler1 after he tells her to 'reverse the roles'

Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp was enjoying a game of It Takes Two with Cloud9 content creator and girlfriend Macaiyla when things took a rather interesting turn.

One character in the game referred to Tyler1's character as "fat," leaving the 26-year-old streamer pretty uncomfortable.

He looked at the screen for a few moments before asking Macaiyla to pause the game. Tyler1 stated how there would've been massive backlash if the game had addressed the female character as the "fat" one.

Here's what he said:

"Reverse the roles. If the girl was fat and that guy said yo 'you take the fat one' and pointed to the girl? No, I'm being dead serious. How do you think people would've reacted to this game? I'm not even kidding. Just think about that."

Macaiyla retorted and said:

"Women are better than men. Think about that. How about that?"

However, Tyler1 got a little defensive and doubled down on his stance to reveal how it's not fair to address a male character like that just because he's slightly overweight.

Macaiyla ended the conversation and said:

"What are you trying to do, Tyler? Post it on Reddit."

While the purpose of a game is to entertain the players, such interactions within the game can undoubtedly cause a massive ripple on the internet. It's unclear if other players have pointed it out as well, but Tyler1 raised a very crucial point in his recent stream.

Tyler1 blasts a viewer expressing excitement over the upcoming year

The popular Twitch streamer slammed a fan in his Twitch chat for being happy about the arrival of New Year.

During his final stream of 2021, a fan started celebrating the turn of the calendar before it was halted by Tyler1.

He mocked the viewer's excitement and stated how 2022 won't bring anything new to anyone's lives.

Here's what he said:

""Why you getting hyped up? Bro, what's so hype about it?You're going to wake up in the morning as much of a loser as you went to bed, bro. There's no difference, man. Went to bed a loser, woke up a loser."

From the looks of it, Tyler1 doesn't really care about the beginning of a New Year. He will carry on doing what he does around the clock, which is entertaining his audience with his mind-bending takes on every crucial matter.

Edited by Atul S