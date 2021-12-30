"Play the game seriously": Tyler1 watches girlfriend Macaiyla play It Takes Two mini-game using chin

Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp and his Twitch-streaming girlfriend Macaiyla entertained their audiences through their hilarious gameplay of It Takes Two.

Twitch viewers were in tears over Tyler1's attitude towards losing to Macaiyla in the title's baseball mini-game. Forcing her to play it over and over again for more than 20 minutes, she eventually switched her tactics to give him an edge, which he quickly caught on to.

Tyler1 forces Macaiyla to play It Takes Two's baseball mini-game over and over again

Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp often acts exaggeratedly with an explosive persona on stream and as evidenced by his latest stream, even his girlfriend Macaiyla isn't able to escape his antics.

For the past few streams, the two have been attempting to get through It Takes Two, which won at this year's The Game Awards.

Towards the last 30 minutes of their respective streams, Tyler1 and Macaiyla challenged one another to the 1-vs-1 baseball minigame, where they must attempt to hit more balls than the other players.

Several games were won by Macaiyla, leading Tyler1 to keep asking her for a rematch. He noticed that her performance was dropping, which prompted him to open her stream on his display while another round of the mini-game began.

"(Macaiyla), what are you doing."

Tyler1 saw Maicayla playing by pressing the required button with her chin, as she didn't want to tip him off that she wasn't trying hard enough, desperate to end the feud.

She responded that she's "trying," in an attempt to get him to win so that her obligation to repeat the game would be over. He responded,

"(Macaiyla), play the game seriously."

He closed her stream and returned to the game, immediately pausing it and hitting "restart mini-game," forcing Macaiyla to also replay it. He then stated:

"Play the game- play one more seriously."

Sounding frustrated, Macaiyla replied:

"I'm playing seriously!"

Tyler1 denied her claims, stating,

"No you're not. You're scared, so you're just trolling now.

The hilarious feud between the two took place over almost 30 minutes of streaming time. Tyler1 refused to back down without winning, while Macaiyla begged to end the mini-game and move on.

Later on, they ended up switching stream set-ups, which did nothing to aid Tyler1's quest to beat his girlfriend. Eventually, they switched back, but he continued to push her to play.

Macaiyla later rage-quit the game, tired after playing it an endless amount of times. This led to Tyler1 declaring that he was the "real" winner of the game, hilariously refusing to acknowledge Macaiyla's wins.

Edited by Danyal Arabi