"What's it do?": Tyler1 unexpectedly immersed in It Takes Two with girlfriend Macaiyla

During a recent live stream, prominent Twitch streamer Tyler “tyler1” Steinkamp ended up producing a hilarious reaction while playing It Takes Two with his girlfriend.

Tyler1 was playing the popular action-adventure game It Takes Two, which was released in March 2021, and had invited his girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Macaiyla as well.

The two streamers obviously collaborate regularly for content and generally engage in hilarious banter. Tyler1 was totally immersed while playing the game and ended up hilariously screaming out after killing off multiple opponents.

Tyler1 hilariously screams in agony during It Takes Two live stream with girlfriend Macaiyla

Tyler1 was in the middle of a It Takes Two match alongside his girlfriend when he found himself in a very difficult position. The streamer’s character was surrounded by enemies when he decided to use an ability. Tyler1 seemed to have little idea what the specific ability did and was initially confused:

“I am out, I am out. What’s it do, what’s it do?”

Tyler1 then found himself being damaged by multiple opponents. As a last resort, the streamer used an ability that allowed his character to perform a quick, fire-based attack. Within moments, he had managed to finish off all of the opponents around him despite receiving a fair amount of damage.

He eventually managed to kill all the opponents, and could not help screaming out in excitement. The streamer himself seemed surprised by the ease at which his character was able to finish off the opponents using that particular skill. The collaborative stream led to some surely hilarious moments between the two streamers.

Most viewers seemed to agree and congratulated the two for their chemistry together.

Tyler1 is a League of Legends streamer who regularly plays other games such as CS:GO, Overwatch, Dark Souls III, Arma 3, and Z1 Battle Royale. The streamer currently has 4.7 million followers on Twitch and also has about 15k subscribers, putting him in the 48th position overall with respect to Twitch subscribers.

