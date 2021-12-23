"I wanted to puke": Tyler1 slams The Last of Us 2 for its "forced diversity"

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler1 had some scathing remarks about the critically acclaimed Naughty Dog title, The Last of Us 2, with regard to its "forced diversity".

The 2020 PlayStation title has fans divided in opinion. Many players have issues with the main plot of the game, including the controversial death of series protagonist, Joel Miller, and it seems like Tyler1 isn't too happy with it either.

"That game was so hard cringe forced diversity, I wanted to puke."

Tyler1 unimpressed with the "forced diversity" in PlayStation's The Last of Us 2

During a recent stream, Tyler1 talked about the 2021 winner of The Game Awards for Game of the Year in It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios.

While he's yet to play the game, he has issues with the popular awards show and its credibility, thanks to the 2020 recipient of the Game of the Year award, The Last of Us 2.

Tyler1 didn't seem to have enjoyed the game at all, and believed that it has many faults in both plot and gameplay.

"That game was so trash, like not even just story, like gameplay too. It was the same repetitive, old gameplay, same as the last one."

However, his biggest problem with the game seems to have been the developers at Naughty Dog forcing diversity in the game by killing off one of the only male playable characters in Joel Miller.

"It was so unbelievably forced diversity out of nowhere."

He noted that he would have been fine with it if The Last of Us revolved around its female characters in Ellie and Abby from the sequel. However, he felt that the developers took the wrong turn by eliminating a major protagonist like Joel in the sequel.

"Would have been fine if the first game was like that, but bro, that game was so hard cringe forced diversity, I wanted to puke."

Tyler1 even mentioned that Naughty Dog hurt itself while attempting to appeal to the masses by suddenly shifting its focus towards new female characters instead of building on the existing storyline.

"'Let's kill the main character and play as 17 females', like come on. 'Here's all the characters you can play in this game, by the way, none are male', like bro, stop."

Also Read Article Continues below

Many fans may or may not agree with Tyler1's criticism for the gameplay in The Last of Us 2. However, many will support him when it comes to Naughty's Dog plot choices as it continues to be a hot topic in the gaming community.

Edited by Sabine Algur