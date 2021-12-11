“No you can’t”: Tyler1 responds to fan asking if he can play with him again while streaming on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamph was at the short end of a stick recently when he refused to play Halo Infinite with an inconsiderate fan. It led to the streamer receiving a pretty vile comment.

Fans may have seen him pop off on League of Legends. However, every now and then, the American streamer ventures into other genres of video games, including FPS (first-person shooters) such as 343 Industries' latest Xbox title, Halo Infinite.

Tyler1 receives harsh comment from fan after refusing to play with him again

While Tyler1's experience was quite fun to watch, he did falter at times in the game compared to his slick playing style in the Riot title.

However, the major talking point of the stream came at the end, after he suffered a brutal loss in a 4v4 matchup by 97 points. He even suffered the ignominy of being the final death in the game, with the enemy even teabagging him at the end for some extra disrespect, which smeared more salt on his wounds.

Even then, it seemed like Tyler1 had a splendid time with one of his teammates who had kept the voice chat on during the entirety of the game. The two even shared some great conversation as well.

Following their loss, the teammate asked whether Tyler1 would be interested in playing another game together, to which he replied:

"No, you can't. But, it was nice meeting you, by the way."

Rather than being a sport and understanding Tyler1's response, the teammate instead made a vile comment to Tyler about killing himself, which took the popular Twitch streamer by surprise.

"What? What did he say? Wait, huh? What happened? Wait. Wait a minute, I was talking while he almost said it like, he told me to kill myself, but I don't think I heard it correctly because that wouldn't make any sense."

Tyler1 took it like a champion, and later joked that his teammate told him to take "care of" himself, and that everyone, including him and his viewers, had heard it incorrectly!

This instance shows one of the more negative sides of the online gaming world. It backed up developers' relentless efforts to come up with better measures to shield players and the community as a whole from instances of toxicity like this.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee