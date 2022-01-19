"Life support challenge": Tyler1 gets ruthless donation message during League of Legends Twitch stream

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp started with his support role challenge and received a ruthless donation message from a viewer during his League of Legends Twitch stream.

As Tyler began his support challenge, he ranks up from the lowest ranks to the Challenger rank in League of Legends. He received a ruthless donation from a viewer known as "Autofillerthriller1," right as he started his first placement game of the season.

Since Tyler does not use text-to-speech software to announce the donations, he read the donation message aloud to his viewers and Twitch chat. He starts by thanking the viewer for the $3 donation and then chaos ensues.

"Oh here we go. Autofillerthriller1 thanks for that 3 bucks."

Viewer's donation roasts Tyler1 at the onset of his support challenge

"Hey you bald BMX track shaped head loser, support challenge, more like life support challenge."

The viewer's donation unloads on Tyler and continues by saying:

"You aint finishing this anytime soon ogre. Even your eyebrows are falling off."

Tyler sighed as he read more of this donation message.

"Challenger, more like mentally challenged. Stay bald! Lose a lot! And cheers!"

Tyler thanked the viewer for the donation and the message. He followed up by saying he spprteciates reading such messages.

Tyler started and finished other roles in League of Legends - a top lane, middle lane, and jungle role challenges. He successfully climbed the ranked ladders and achieved the Challenger rank. His mid-lane challenge was by far the easiest and fastest, where he ranked up to Challenger in a few months.

Tyler has completed his placements for the support challenge, where he had eight wins and two losses and was placed in Gold 4. His average MMR during his placements was around Gold 3. He ended his first day with thirteen wins and four loses, a 76% win rate as a support main, sitting at Gold 2 56 LP.

His op.gg for the support challenge can be found here:

https://na.op.gg/summoner/userName=cookiemonster123

Fans react to the donation

Users on Reddit were amused by the donation and shared their reactions.

Tyler1 is a 26-year-old North American Twitch streamer who primarily plays League of Legends and does the occasional IRL with variety content. He focuses on season-based challenges for League of Legends and averages 30,000 viewers on his stream.

Tyler has 4.6 million followers on Twitch, 2.73 million subscribers on YouTube, and 719k followers on Instagram, where he posts about his workout.

