"Support is so hard": Tyler1 reacts sarcastically after reaching GrandMaster in League of Legends in two weeks

Tyler1, one of the most well-known League of Legends Twitch streamers, has hit GrandMaster rank while playing as support in just two weeks. Tyler's goal was to hit Master in all roles and easily hit that goal playing only as support. That wasn't enough, so the streamer pushed on and dropped into GrandMaster earlier this morning.

All left in the support challenge is to reach Challenger if Tyler1 wants to work towards it. Time will tell if Tyler's fans see COOKIEMONSTER123 as a support-only Challenger.

“Support, guys, I swear to God, support is so hard! It’s really the hardest role in the game. I swear, bro. I mean, I’ve been, guys! I’m, trust me, I’m, 5000, oh, wait a minute, I’m - two weeks in."

"Wait, I’m like, 200 games in. Playing with new champs I’ve never played before, playing with the easiest champs in the game on pure autopilot, beating my d**k off at the same time, it’s that easy.”

Reddit reacts to Tyler1, making support look easy

At the end of Tyler1's stream, the League of Legends player dominated a game playing as Karma, ending with a KDS of 4/10/18 and a Win Ratio of 57%. Thanks to Zoe's 15 kills, Tyler's team could out-poke the other team and secure a clean victory, leading to Tyler popping off in celebration, as did his chat.

After the game, Tyler1 would put on sunglasses and mock how challenging the support role is, with his promotion clearly in view on screen. In just two weeks, the streamer reached GrandMaster, playing 100% of the time as a support role.

Reddit was ready to support their streamer as the clip dropped, with memes and discussion about the moment itself. Some claimed Tyler would be top 10 support in North America by next month, and others say he's the sanest support player.

Another Redditor pointed out how mad the support main Discord channels must be, seeing Tyler reach GrandMaster as support so quickly.

One user said it just proves a theory they had correct. As long as a League player is decent, they can climb higher, but the hardest part is not going mad while doing it. Another user agreed to say you are where you belong, or you don’t play long enough to get there.

Another user was curious about what this implies since they don’t play League of Legends. They did assume that support is one of the more critical roles, though. A Reddit commenter replied, pointing out just how important support is.

This led to a bit of discussion, with one user saying Tyler claims it’s easy and another pointing out that what is simple to Tyler1 isn’t easy for others.

The topic of win rate also came up, with someone asking if someone in League of Legends could have a 30% win rate as support and climb, which was refuted. Through na.op.gg, it's public knowledge that Tyler's COOKIEMONSTER123 account has a 57% win rate.

It’s a massive moment for Tyler1, who grinded out support GrandMaster in League of Legends, and fans of the streamer will have to wait and see if the next step is aiming for Challenger.

