"His game knowledge is top tier": Sodapoppin explains why Tyler1 is great at support in League of Legends

Sodapoppin explained why he thinks Tyler1 is so good at support in League of Legends, saying that the latter may not be great at everything in the game, but he certainly excels at support.

Twitch behemoth Chance "Sodapoppin" is a variety streamer who constantly collaborates with other top streamers on the platform, making him a well-known name across many fanbases on Twitch. The creator had a few words to share regarding his fellow streamer, Tyler1.

Sodapoppin compliments Tyler1's League of Legends skills

During a recent stream, Soda gave his opinion on League of Legends streamer Tyler1, saying that he knows Tyler's overall ability to play the game isn't perfect, but that his skillset is utilized perfectly when he plays support characters.

"You see, as an avid (Tyler1) viewer, I can say that overall Tyler likes to play the more simplistic champions and whatnot because he doesn't have the mechanical skills, but his macro skills are at top tier. He's very good at doing things like placing wards in the right place, so maybe he's just a born support player."

Soda continues on about how Tyler plays specific characters that work well with his skillsets and that don't take much mastery to use but can still be effective.

"This is why he tends to play characters like Annie, characters that don't have a lot of skill shots and skill behind them, but his game knowledge is top tier. But support is a perfect fit for a player like (Tyler1)."

After Soda finished voicing his short opinion on Tyler1's skills as a LoL player, his friend who was sitting on a call with him asked what the term "macro" meant, attempting to see if he used the word without knowing it's definition.

"What does "macro" mean, Chance?"

Soda laughs and confirms he doesn't have a clue, claiming that he saw it used once on Reddit.

"I don't know, I just saw that as a Reddit comment one time."

Viewers react to Sodapoppin's compliment for Tyler1

Some users on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, giving their opinions on Tyler1's LoL skills.

It seems like Sodapoppin holds Tyler1 in high regard, as both of them play League of Legends quite often on stream.

