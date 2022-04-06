“Just turn your graphics to maximum”: Sykkuno shares a hilarious and easy way to save money

Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" continued to play and master his gaming skills for Fortnite as he was seen teaming up with his buddies. Practicing for the upcoming Fortnite tournament, Sykkuno teamed up with Imane "Pokimane," Rachell "Valkyrae," and Buddha.

As he was in-game having a conversation with Valkyrae, Sykkuno shared one of his hilarious ways of saving money while he was in college. Mentioning how he used to keep his PC switched on all the time and made the graphics card work in overdrive mode, which acted as a free heater for his room.

Advising his chat on the same lines, the Twitch streamer said:

"Actual pro tip guys, if you don't have a heater and you can't afford one, just turn your graphics to maximum and let your computer run it. It'll actually heat up your room."

Sykkuno provides an exciting way of saving money

The content creator collaborated with his streaming buddies during one of his most recent streams, where he played Fortnite. As Sykkuno dropped into the competitive world of the game, Valkyrae initiated a light conversation with him by asking how the weather was at his place.

Being a bit taken aback by Valkyrae's question, he answered:

"What? Well, it's pretty nice today, actually. Actually, it's hard to tell. Rae, my room is so dank. I got like one window and I block it off so like, can't even tell what's it like most days, unless I go outside."

Valkyrae let out a small laugh after hearing what the streamer had to say. Sykkuno continued to talk about his situation:

"Also, I think, me and Yvonne, we think share our air conditioners, you know? And her room has like, big windows and tons of sun. So like, she turns it low. Yeah, my room has no sun."

Getting what the streamer was trying to convey, Valkyrae then inquired if his room gets freezing due to no presence of natural sunlight. To answer Valkyrae's intriguing question, the Twitch broadcaster mentioned:

"No, I leave Elden Ring on, even when I am not playing it and then my computer works in overtime and it heats up.

Moving on to iterating his hilarious way of saving money with an unconventional method, Sykkuno said:

"It's kind of a pro tip guys. I used to play this game called PUBG and then the loading menu; it would still fully render the game so it would make your graphics card go into overdrive. So, I would just leave the game on and it would be like a free heater! It might fry your graphics card though."

In a concluding remark towards this hilarious way of saving money, the influencer stated that he used to do this in college before his streaming career took off:

"I used to do that in college when I was ultra broke. I mean, it works guys. I got a lot of college hacks for people who have like; because obviously now guys, it's not like I am broke now or something, right? But, I used to be. So I know a lot of ways to save money."

Fans react to the streamer's exciting way of saving money

The audience in the YouTube comment stated that this way of saving money is rather counter-intuitive and, according to them, would not seem to work. A few people suggested that they have tried this method to save some bucks.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via reo yan/YouTube)

Looking at some of the reactions, it seemed as though the fans took the streamer's advice to save money as a sarcastic comment and thought that it would not work in general.

