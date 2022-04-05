“It doesn’t even sound like your voice acting”: Valkyrae and Sykkuno hint at their involvement in a voice acting project

Streamers and content creators Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno" were seen teaming up to play the widely popular Battle Royale, Fortnite. They were also joined by Blaustoise, a popular Grand Theft Auto 5 role-player and a former Riot Games employee.

During one of the the latest streams hosted by YouTube and Twitch streamers, Rae and Sykkuno seemingly leaked one of their alleged voice acting projects when the latter content creator snubbed the former by saying:

"What is this NPC (Non Playable Character) role-play? It doesn't even sound like your voice acting."

Valkyrae and Sykkuno talk and leak about their alleged voice acting project while playing Fortnite

The trio of streamers and broadcasters were busy playing Fortnite, trying and perfecting their Third Person Shooter skills when Blaustoise tried to navigate their team by acting like an in-game announcer, Rae started to imitate him by saying:

"Shots fired, East of our position! He's dead!"

Reacting to what Blaus and Rae were doing on stream, Sykkuno joined in on the conversation by mentioning how Valkyrae sounded like a generic NPC announcing updates in the game.

Expressing her shock with regards to what Sykkuno had to say, she blasted him by saying:

"What is that supposed to mean?! You think I sound like this all the f***ing time! Are you saying this is what I sound like, all the f***ing time?"

Listening to both their interactions, Blaustoise lost it completely as he could not contain his laughter. Trying to avert the situation, Sykkuno replied to Rae's blastful words by saying:

"I was just thinking... no, no I was thinking if I heard you voice acting, it would probably sound different. If I heard you acting, like if I heard you."

Blaustoise, meanwhile, went on to continue the same in-game announcer's style of voice when he said:

"The storm's closing! We need to get into the circle."

The tussle amongst the other two streamers continued. The YouTube Gaming star streamer wanted to lash out against Sykkuno when she stated:

"Yeah, you know what Sykk..."

However, she started to laugh, unable to gather her words. She seemed to convey that there was something that she was hiding from her audience. Sykkuno continued to pressure her by asking why she had started to laugh and what was going on in her mind.

Trying to continue on this subject, Sykkuno said:

"Why are you laughing? I am just saying, I feel like I had a dream or something where you might have been, you know..."

Valkyrae added to Sykkuno's thoughts:

"Where I might have been voice acting? You know, I also had a dream of you voice acting and you sounded the same! Or different."

Blaustoise seemed surprised at this interaction going on amongst his teammates. As a concluding remark, Sykkuno said:

"Well, that sure makes it sound like something, right? I mean I was not leaking anything but... no for sure, you made it sound... not that any of it is true.... "

Valkyrae interrupted him as she said:

"Yes you did! Yes, you did! No, you for sure are so sus! It's kind of crazy we both had the same dream. This is wild."

Sykkuno then hilariously mentioned:

"Yeah, probably the tacos we both ate."

Fans react to the streamers leaking their alleged voice acting project

Audiences in the YouTube comment section were elated to see how the streamers leaked such a project.

Fans reacting to the streamers alleged voice acting project leak (Images via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Some fans speculated that Valkyrae's voice acting project might be the same project that she hinted about in March 31,2022 on her alternative Twitter account.

rae☀️ @itsraechill exciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE I was just offered an opportunity to do something that may take over a month to complete AND out of the countryexciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE I was just offered an opportunity to do something that may take over a month to complete AND out of the country 😭 exciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE

This is not the first time these streamers have been seen seemingly leaking something out-of-the-blue. During the same livestream, Rae accused Sykkuno of leaking information about their secret project taking place in Malibu.

Nothing related to their involvement in voice acting projects has been confirmed as of yet, and it seems that speculations regarding the streamer's leak will continue to float around for a while.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete