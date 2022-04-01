"Exciting but scary": Valkyrae posts a cryptic tweet teasing a new project she will be working on

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" was seen active on her alternative Twitter account named rae (@itsraechill) where she posted a cryptic tweet that seemed to be teasing her upcoming project that she has been working on.

The following tweet revealed that she was getting an interesting opportunity that will take a month or more to finish. Giving a bit more context on what she was working on, Valkyrae mentioned that this project will require her to move out of her country and travel around

rae☀️ @itsraechill exciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE I was just offered an opportunity to do something that may take over a month to complete AND out of the countryexciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE I was just offered an opportunity to do something that may take over a month to complete AND out of the country 😭 exciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE

Twitter reacts to Valkyrae's mysterious upcoming project

On March 31st, 2022, when the YouTube content creator posted a new cryptic tweet talking about another upcoming project, it instantly went viral as it gained more than thirty thousand likes and 382 retweets. Fans and audiences on Twitter were surprised to see that their favorite streamer is back in the business and is looking forward to starting another project.

A number of influencers and streamers were seen in the reply section of this tweet.

Sydney🔮 @Sydeon @itsraechill Sounds so exciting omg idk what it is but Rae the peoples will always be here it would make me so happy as a fren to see you live yo life & take these exciting opportunities that come your way!! @itsraechill Sounds so exciting omg idk what it is but Rae the peoples will always be here it would make me so happy as a fren to see you live yo life & take these exciting opportunities that come your way!!

aria @AriaSaki @itsraechill For the month that you're gone rae I will put a "I LOVE RAE" headshot of you on my stream overlay and work extra hard. YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN NOPE NOT ON MY WATCH!!!!!!! @itsraechill For the month that you're gone rae I will put a "I LOVE RAE" headshot of you on my stream overlay and work extra hard. YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN NOPE NOT ON MY WATCH!!!!!!!

Lauren @MsTeamKK



Traveling is such a life changing experience and you’ll learn so much. You have such a close knit group that loves you to fall back on when you get back, so even if you have to take some time off you’ll be ok @itsraechill I know you aren’t asking for advice just venting but GO FOR IT!Traveling is such a life changing experience and you’ll learn so much. You have such a close knit group that loves you to fall back on when you get back, so even if you have to take some time off you’ll be ok @itsraechill I know you aren’t asking for advice just venting but GO FOR IT! Traveling is such a life changing experience and you’ll learn so much. You have such a close knit group that loves you to fall back on when you get back, so even if you have to take some time off you’ll be ok❤️

jaime💛✨ @iGumdrop @itsraechill I want to hear about it omfg is it what I think it is @itsraechill I want to hear about it omfg is it what I think it is

The content creator's fans were all out excited and happy to see what she has in store for the future.

akane☀️ @babygurlexa @itsraechill Ik it's alot to think about but if it's an opportunity that you would really want and have it be a part of your journey then you should do it! as i always say we'll be here to support you no matter what and we want what's best for our streamer! so do what your heart wants rae @itsraechill Ik it's alot to think about but if it's an opportunity that you would really want and have it be a part of your journey then you should do it! as i always say we'll be here to support you no matter what and we want what's best for our streamer! so do what your heart wants rae ❤️ https://t.co/1tgk5ZghT1

Ash @Sugoi_Ash @itsraechill Hey no matter what we’ll support you! Don’t pass up an opportunity just because of fear of the unknown! @itsraechill Hey no matter what we’ll support you! Don’t pass up an opportunity just because of fear of the unknown! 😌

Curtis @Curtisryan__ @itsraechill Sometimes the scariest things in life are the things that are worth doing the most @itsraechill Sometimes the scariest things in life are the things that are worth doing the most

Tanner Lezzer @TLezzer76 @itsraechill Honestly you should do it you have been getting so many amazing opportunities to do amazing things outside of streaming. It's honestly awesome see how much success you have had in the last year and what you accomplished. Your going places that many dream of Rae! @itsraechill Honestly you should do it you have been getting so many amazing opportunities to do amazing things outside of streaming. It's honestly awesome see how much success you have had in the last year and what you accomplished. Your going places that many dream of Rae!

Tanner Lezzer @TLezzer76 @itsraechill People will always be there for when you stream no matter what and support you. @itsraechill People will always be there for when you stream no matter what and support you.

Fans quoted her own tweet, which she had posted a day earlier, to which Rae responded in a shocking manner.

j☾ @fuswae_ @itsraechill "Personally I feel the possibility of failing at something is better than never knowing the outcome! It’s worth trying if it’s something you want.. I would be more afraid of losing the opportunity to try" - you :) @itsraechill "Personally I feel the possibility of failing at something is better than never knowing the outcome! It’s worth trying if it’s something you want.. I would be more afraid of losing the opportunity to try" - you :)

Some past projects in which Valkyrae was involved

Rae is no stranger when it comes to launching her own line of brands and projects. One of her most recent projects was a skinline called RFLCT, which went on to gain a lot of traction on the internet.

It all started in October 2021 when the YouTube Gaming streamer announced that she would be releasing a skincare brand, oriented towards gamers, to protect their skin from the blue-light rays produced by the electronic devices. She had been working on this project for the past two years and seemed elated to announce and launch her own skincare brand.

However, the internet did not respond well to this project. The content creator received a lot of backlash as she failed to provide any proof of her claims that the skincare lotion will provide protection from blue-light rays. Her brand would go on to become the center of a controversy, citing the fact that Valkyrae and her partners were spreading false information.

The controversy came to an end when she cut all her ties to the brand and removed herself as a co-founding member of the organization. Due to immense backlash and negative reception, Rae went on a small hiatus, taking a break from her streaming life.

Edited by Mayank Shete