Valkyrae appears completely fed up with Sykkuno’s lack of conversation skills

On their latest stream together, Valkyrae finally had enough of Sykkuno's horrible conversation skills, hilariously telling him to talk to his own chat.

Valkyrae and Sykkuno are two of the most popular creators on their streaming platforms of choice, with Rae being the top female streamer on YouTube and Sykkuno constantly collaborating with the top streamers on Twitch. The two friends recently revealed that they had moved in together, along with streamers Yvonne, Kkatamina and Fuslie.

RAE @Valkyrae All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! https://t.co/KvThEX3AIF

During their latest collaborative stream, they played the immensly popular battle royale shooter Fortnite, checking out a new update that removed one of its core mechanics: building. The two were joined by Disguised Toast and Kkatamina in their matches, where they battled other teams to be the last one standing.

Valkyrae fed up with Sykkuno's awkward conversations

While they were waiting for the game to start, Sykkuno was talking with his chat about various topics before joining the voice call with his teammates. Upon joining, he awkwardly tried to start a conversation, but was quickly cut off by Valkyrae, who was fed up with his purposeful awkward conversation starters.

"So..." / "Why do you- Don't you have a chat to talk to, or something?! Why don't you talk to your chat, man?!"

He responded by saying all his audience does is roast him for his lack of social skills, but Rae kept continuing her rant, saying she's had enough of being asked "how's the weather?"

"All they do is flame me for being bad at-" / ""Hows the weather?" The weather is fine! What do you mean?!"

He tried to defend himself by saying that he was just trying to talk to his friends, but Rae asked him why he always does this.

"I was just trying to talk to you guys, I was just, y'know..." / "Why do you have to do that?"

Attempting to play innocent, he asked what she meant by that question, to which Valkyrae responded by stating that he acts awkwardly on purpose all the time.

"Do what?" / "You purposefully try to make it awkward!"

Viewers react to Sykkuno and Valkyrae's hilarious interaction

Some Reddit users shared their reactions to the clip, with many sharing their enjoyment of the duo arguing. Coupled with that, some complimented the streamer on his new haircut.

With the two close friends moving in together along with the other equally fantastic streamers, we can certainly expect more great moments like this in the very near future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul