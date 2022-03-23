"He’s a genius": Valkyrae reveals that Twitch streamer Sykkuno acts awkward on purpose

YouTube queen Rachell Hoftstader, popularly known as Valkyrae, recently revealed why Twitch streamer Sykkuno acts awkwardly on purpose. During her March 20, 2022 broadcast, Valkyrae explained how Sykkuno acts as shy and awkward as possible on purpose, and people keep falling for it because:

"He's a genius."

Rae and Sykkuno have been best friends for a while now and, recently confirmed to be living together as roommates. With this, it's pretty obvious that the two share a great bond with each other, and it's hard to find someone who knows the ever-growing Twitch star better than Rae.

Valkyrae revealed the truth about Sykkuno

Valkyrae recently shared some wholesome pictures on her official Twitter handle with all four of her roommates together. As expected, the picture went viral, with fans excited to see their favorite streamers together under the same roof.

However, more interestingly, the image got Rae to reveal some unexpected truths about his good friend and now roommate, Sykkuno.

RAE @Valkyrae All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! https://t.co/KvThEX3AIF

The entire conversation came up when the YouTube star was looking at the same picture she posted on her Twitter handle with her new roommates on her recent stream.

Viewers quickly pointed out that Sykkuno looked kind of awkward in that group photograph, so the YouTube sensation jumped in to reveal the truth. Rae took the opportunity and replied:

“For the record, there are some people that say things like, Sykkuno looks so uncomfortable,”

She went onto reveal:

“I just want you to know that he literally said out loud I’m going to look as awkward as possible on purpose.”

She even went on to say:

"It is what he does. Sykkuno does it on purpose. He knows his brand alright. I am going to say it out loud because some of you are falling for it. He’s a genius.”

Clearly, Rae isn't suggesting that Sykunno is fake on camera and that his entirely low-key, reserved streaming personality is a big lie, per say. Instead, she appeared to be implying that Sykkuno knows his brand and how it plays into his awkwardness.

Evidently, Skykkuno's modest and reserved personality is what fans majorly love about him.

Fans react to Sykkuno's truth

As expected, this reveal came as a surprise to all the Sykkuno's fans.

Fans react to Valkyrae's reveal (Image via- Valkyrae stream chat)

Sykkuno is one of the most popular streamers on the purple platform. He burst into streaming back in 2020 and has been on the top charts in terms of views and popularity ever since.

Be it his on-purpose awkwardness or his ever-increasing friendship with Rae, fans can't seem to get enough of him. So whatever he is doing on streams or even in group photographs for that matter, it's pretty much working for him in the right way.

