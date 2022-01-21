Which platform could Valkyrae sign for? Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube are all seemingly in the mix

YouTube streamer Valkyrae has hinted that she may be moving to another platform for her streams, using cryptic messaging in a recent Tweet to say when she'll be announcing her new contract.

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has been streaming on YouTube since January 13, 2020, bolstering a large audience that watches her streams and videos as often as they can. However, her residency on YouTube as a streamer may soon come to an end, as she released a tweet with the date January 31 and a small smiley face.

While this tweet doesn't say much, with the added context of her two-year contract with YouTube ending, it makes this tweet appear like a statement that the date will either be her announcement of which platform she will reside on or her first stream on the new platform.

Valkyrae's options for new streaming platforms and what they have to offer

So if Rae is truly switching platforms, what are her main options and what are the positives and negatives of each site? To start, let's establish her main options to choose from.

Twitch

Twitch was probably the first option that most thought of when it came to platform switching, as it is the most popular of the choices. Twitch holds its position as the biggest gaming platform in the world, holding the top creators in their ranks with names such as Pokimane, Mizkif, and many more.

Their ability to hold large creators on their platform and their wide variety of streamers makes this platform one of the best places to stream. However with such variety comes a saturation of content, making it hard to have a sense of individuality in a sea of streamers. Fans seem to think that if she does switch, this is the most likely option of which platform she'll choose.

TT @TSX1102 @Valkyrae Another 1 crawling back to the twitch kingdom. Yawn. @Valkyrae Another 1 crawling back to the twitch kingdom. Yawn.

rena 💙 @qrincessa @Valkyrae ARE YOU GOING ON TWITCH?! I can finally watch you while doing things on my phone- and I’ll have so many channel point and I’ll sub!!! @Valkyrae ARE YOU GOING ON TWITCH?! I can finally watch you while doing things on my phone- and I’ll have so many channel point and I’ll sub!!!

While this is the most theorized platform she may have moved to, some don't discount the next competitor who may have Rae signed onto their platform.

Facebook

Facebook is not nearly as popular, nor is it as diverse in its content creators as Twitch, but the company definitely has enough money that it may convince Valkyrae. While the platform did have popular streamer Disguised Toast among its ranks, its popularity as a platform has slowly decreased since he joined Twitch.

However, this could be what Valkyrae desires, a platform with less competition so that she could truly thrive in the spotlight. Fans don't seem to discount the power Facebook has, citing it as their second most likely choice right behind Twitch.

melody @thatgirlmelooo @Valkyrae Why is no one mentioning the fact that she may also go to Facebook just because fb gaming is now that known doesn’t mean she won’t go their @Valkyrae Why is no one mentioning the fact that she may also go to Facebook just because fb gaming is now that known doesn’t mean she won’t go their

Now for the final option, this one may not be a switch in platforms but it is certainly still a potential option.

Youtube

While Valkyrae has hinted that this announcement is a platform switch, she may be fooling her fans. This option might be the smartest for her, as her audience is purely on YouTube and moving to another platform might mean she loses some followers. This may also be her best option money-wise, as YouTube has shown recently that it is willing to pay more for top creators like Ludwig to be on their site.

If they are willing to continue to pay Valkyrae an amount she is happy with, it seems like this option would be her best, as it holds her current audience and she won't lose anything in a platform move. A lot of fans wish for her to stay on the platform, even going as far as to hope it won't be any of the other options.

WG Mojo | Harry @WG_Mojo @Valkyrae The big question I have is why would you stop streaming if you're just gonna renew the YT contract. You would think it's a platform switch but it might just be to build hype? @Valkyrae The big question I have is why would you stop streaming if you're just gonna renew the YT contract. You would think it's a platform switch but it might just be to build hype?

At the end of the day, whichever platform she chooses will be the one she deems as the best fit for her and her audience. But which is the best option to choose from? It seems like if she wants to keep the most viewers without sacrificing too much, staying on YouTube would be her best bet. However, other contract complications may be an unknown factor in her decision, making the move to Twitch her next best option.

So to summarize, out of Valkyrae's three options of switching to Twitch or Facebook, or staying with YouTube, YouTube is her best bet for maintaining her current audience. However, if she is dead set on leaving the platform, then Twitch would be the next best thing to do, as it holds much more of a prescence online than Facebook in terms of streaming.

However, this is all based on the one announcement, and she may choose something else that wasn't discussed here. Either way, she'll still have her fans that will follow her anywhere she goes - to give her their love and support, no matter which platform she's on.

