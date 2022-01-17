Disguised Toast’s morphed Among Us kill on Corpse Husband leaves Karl Jacobs totally confused

In Pokimane’s new Among Us YouTube video, Disguised Toast landed a kill that left Karl Jacobs at a loss for words. Karl walked up to Corpse Husband’s body only to find himself walking away from the scene of the crime.

In Among Us, two teams of Imposters and Crewmates attempt to complete their objectives to win the match. The latter complete various tasks around the map while Imposters try and kill them by sabotaging necessary resources like lights and oxygen.

In a recent update, new roles were added to both Imposters and Crewmates, one of which is the morphling role. When a player has this special role, they will be able to transform their appearance to look like another player. They can use this to get a kill in front of a large group of people and effectively hide their identity.

This was the role that legendary Among Us player Disguised Toast had during a round in the video. He decided to make an obvious kill on Corpse Husband while disguised as another player, and the user he chose to mimic was Karl Jacobs.

Clip starts at 7:10

Disguised Toast gets a disguised kill, confusing Karl Jacobs

As Toast killed Corpse, Karl walked toward the body, passing Toast. He then reported the dead body and called a meeting, where he described being very confused at what had just happened.

"What the f**k? Did I? I either just saw Corpse kill me, or I saw me kill me. Excuse me, I think either I killed Corpse, or Corpse killed Corpse, but it wasn't me, it was a morphling."

This complete nightmare of communication confusion made for quite a hilarious moment and ultimately showcased how effective Toast is as an Imposter. This is quite known, though, as his '1000 IQ’ plays at the height of the game’s popularity saw him highly regarded as the best Among Us player.

Also Read Article Continues below

This masterfully executed kill showed that Disguised Toast still has the skill and intellectual prowess to hold his title as the best Among Us Imposter. And now, with this new morphling role, it will surely make him the ultimate disguised killer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer