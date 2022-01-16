“Daddy’s getting some offers”: Mizkif suggests he’s considering changing platforms soon, seemingly pretends to bid Twitch farewell

On his most recent stream, Mizkif announced that he has been getting offers to stream on other platforms. He then further claims of giving some serious consideration to the offers, and that he may end up taking one.

Matthew Renaudo, better known as Mizkif, is one of the founding members of the streamer organization One True King (OTK) and is amongst the biggest streamers on Twitch.

However, the status of the big streamer may change in the not-so-distant future, as he jokingly reveals that he has been considering leaving Twitch:

"I'll let you in on a little secret, Daddy's getting some offers to go to different platforms, ok? They're seeing the growth, they're seeing everything doing well. Daddy's getting some offers..."

Mizkif jokingly bids chat goodbye after claiming he might move to another platform

The serious announcement paired with calling himself "Daddy" is Mizkif's typical style. He then silently paces around his room, trying to find the words to say to his chat before suddenly exclaiming his goodbyes.

"...Bye! Like, let's just get it out of the way, goodbye. See ya! Later!"

The announcement of a potential switch to other platforms may come as a shock to some of his audience, but is mostly expected. There have been instances of other streamers leaving their platforms for greener pastures. For example, many content creators praised fellow streamer Ludwig after he left Twitch for a better YouTube streaming contract.

This decision (or joke) from Mizkif may be influenced by Ludwig's move, realizing he could potentially get a better deal for himself on another site besides Twitch.

It seems that haters of the streamer have come to Reddit to share their joy over his supposed departure.

So will Mizkif join Ludwig on YouTube, or will he choose another platform to stream on? Either way, his fans will show up wherever he goes to support their favorite streamer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul