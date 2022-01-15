“It was very exhausting being myself ten years ago”: Mizkif reveals being a streamer has changed him as a person

Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo posted a YouTube video titled “I am Changing.”

In recent months, the popular Twitch creator has blown up in popularity on the platform. Mizkif started 2021 with less than a million followers and finished the year with more than 1.7 million.

The New Jersey-brought-up streamer spoke at length about being an attention seeker, a trait that initially allowed him to develop a loyal online community. Mizkif talked at length about how far he has come and how little he cares about attention-seeking nowadays.

Mizkif reveals how far he has come as a person/content creator during a recent YouTube video

Mizkif started the video by claiming that he had always been a huge attention seeker. The streamer revealed he was under the impression that there was no point in living if he was not famous:

“Fame and fortune go so hand in hand. But it is a very interesting question. When I was 12 or 13 years old, I looked up what the point of life is if you are not famous. The fact that I even looked it up, it shows how much I crave attention. I craved attention.”

Mizkif spoke at length about how much he craved attention. The streamer revealed that he regularly lied to his friends simply because he craved attention. However, Renaudo claimed that he has grown past it lately:

“I couldn’t go a minute without it. Whenever something was happening, I always had to put my nose in it. Now, that part hasn’t really changed, but everything else has. I lied to my friends a ton to get attention coz I just craved it, which in a lot of ways you could say makes me a great streamer. But I needed more, pretty much to the point that I made a career move to seek attention. But then I finally got it. I have finally realized, that I don’t crave as much attention as I used to.”

Mizkif spoke at length about the perils of being a famous content creator. He claimed that there is constant stress and hatred to deal with, which he has recently grown past. Mizkif also revealed that he likes his offline time more than his online time nowadays:

“I got used to being popular. I got used to people saying my name. Nowadays, I actually like my time offline more than I like my time online. I like to sit and just relax, coz I need that time. I think it is because I have gotten my fill of being famous. I think the reality is, it’s not great as you might think it might be. The constant stress from your fan-base, and the amount of hate that you get.”

Mizkif seems to have grown up. The streamer spoke at length about the stiff competition among content creators and suggested it is difficult to be friends. Mizkif said that this is simply because content creators always have a sense of “competition”.

The streamer also claimed that he has realized how craving attention is a never-ending process. Most of his viewers agreed and supported the streamer. Some claimed that he should try and take regular breaks from live streaming:

As a Twitch creator, his numbers will always have scope for improvement. The streamer concluded by claiming that he simply has decided to focus on other more important things in life rather than online popularity.

