"I played with fire": Mizkif denounces Twitch TV show meta following Pokimane's ban 

One True King (OTK) founder, Mizkif, announced his desire to put an end to the infamous Twitch TV show meta, following Pokimane's ban on January 7.

Pokimane was banned for watching the popular Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender on Livestream. Interestingly, despite watching the show simultaneously, Mizkif didn't receive a ban from the platform.

However, Pokimane's ban from the platform has left him terrified. As a result, Mizkif announced his decision to hop off the Twitch TV show meta, admitting that he was "playing with fire."

"Let’s just get this out of the way. I’m done. I played with fire, it was not worth it. I’m an idiot. I tried to do something different. You don’t want to do anything different, always follow what everyone else is doing. That’s the easiest route. I should have just watched MasterChef. I f**ked up."

Mizkif, Pokimane, xQc, HasanAbi and several others have hopped on the Twitch TV show Meta in the last few months

The TV show Meta has plagued Twitch in the last couple of months. However, Pokimane's ban on January 7 reiterates Twitch's rigid DMCA policies and has prompted Mizkif to reconsider his stance on streaming TV shows while on Livestream.

Everyone's attention shifted to Mizkif following Pokimane's ban as he, too, was watching the hit show. The 26-year-old continued to delete all evidence, revealing he was "done" with the current meta.

After erasing all the proof, Mizkif came live to see if he had received a ban. Surprisingly, that wasn't the case, which left the OTK founder on tenterhooks.

“Why did it happen to her and not me? Should I say my last goodbyes? I’m terrified right now.”

Pokimane was very confused and texted him after her ban to find out what had happened.

"Can’t believe you didn’t get DMCA’d too. So weird."

Mizkif pointed out how he thinks the timing of his stream saved him from a ban. However, he made certain that he's done with the current Twitch meta and isn't willing to risk his "career" just to give in to the latest trends.

Toast @DisguisedToast



(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) @pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) @pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) https://t.co/vcKldoOPqU

pokimane @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still 😭😭

Meanwhile, the Twitch TV show meta has produced some fine moments over the last few weeks, so it's safe to say that it might be coming to an end with Pokimane's ban from the platform.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar